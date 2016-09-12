Jackson County Free Fair begins

The Jackson County Free Fair kicked off for the public about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Early exhibit judging was Wednesday evening and vendors started moving in Thursday morning.

Poultry and Rabbits moved in 3 p.m. Thursday and judging began at 5 p.m.

Farmhand Olympics started about 7 p.m. and three were competitors from Future Farmers of America or FFA chapters from Altus and Blair, and Jackson County 4-H Club members from across the region.

About 9 a.m. Friday the Kids Day began with more than 400 children who attended the fair, 4-H Club Educator Halee Salmon said.

FFA members, 4-Hers and Western Oklahoma State College agriculture students helped run games, a petting zoo, a rabbit agility demonstration, a food booth and helped kids go through the exhibit hall.

Volunteers from the Air Evacuation, Altus Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and other community members helped to make it memorable, Salmon said.

From left, 4-H Educator Halee Salmon, Wyatt Jensen of Altus, Payton Sirmons of Altus and Tori Booker of Headrick compete in the Livestock Skill-a-thon. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-4-H-booth-IMG_1789-RGB.jpg From left, 4-H Educator Halee Salmon, Wyatt Jensen of Altus, Payton Sirmons of Altus and Tori Booker of Headrick compete in the Livestock Skill-a-thon. Courtesy photos Jimminne the Clown paints the face of Tori Booker of Headrick. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-face-paint-IMG_1790-RGB.jpg Jimminne the Clown paints the face of Tori Booker of Headrick. Courtesy photos Pam Booker and Racyn Salmon enjoy some homemade ice cream from the 4-H Club food booth. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-hungry-175529-RGB.jpg Pam Booker and Racyn Salmon enjoy some homemade ice cream from the 4-H Club food booth. Courtesy photos From left, Oklahoma State University Extension Agent Gary Strickland, Layton Edwards of Blair and Tommy Reece of Tipton bleed chickens for the poultry show. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-OSU-ext-IMG_1788-RGB.jpg From left, Oklahoma State University Extension Agent Gary Strickland, Layton Edwards of Blair and Tommy Reece of Tipton bleed chickens for the poultry show. Courtesy photos Kelton Curry of Blair competes in the sack race at the Farmhand Olympics competition at the Jackson County Free Fair. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-sack-race-IMG_2008-RGB.jpg Kelton Curry of Blair competes in the sack race at the Farmhand Olympics competition at the Jackson County Free Fair. Courtesy photos Proud winners for the day at the Jackson County Free Fair included, from left, Jordan Harrold of Navajo, Baylee Pence of Elmer and Wyatt Jensen of Altus. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair-winners-IMG_4-RGB.jpg Proud winners for the day at the Jackson County Free Fair included, from left, Jordan Harrold of Navajo, Baylee Pence of Elmer and Wyatt Jensen of Altus. Courtesy photos