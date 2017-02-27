Community Calendar

Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address.

The Junior Livestock Show is scheduled to hold Sunday School at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 and judging of Heifers and Steers at 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane in Altus. For more information, contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210 or visit www.altuschamber.com.

The Junior Livestock Show judging contest is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27, with a barbecue supper for the bidders at 4 p.m. and auction at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane in Altus. For more information, contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210 or visit www.altuschamber.com.

A free country two-step lesson is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or [email protected]

A Beginning Pottery Class is scheduled 6-9 p.m. Feb. 27, March 6 and March 20 at Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main St. Room B19 in Altus. Students must attend all three classes to finish project. Cost is $45 per student, including materials for the Shortgrass Arts Institute sponsored project. For more information, contact Tammy Davis at 580-477-2890.

Southwest Oklahoma Republican Women’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Friendship Inn, 1800 North Main Street, Altus. Guest speak will be Dr. Carolyn McLarty, VP for Woodward County Republican Women. Public invited to attend. Buffet offered. Arrive earlier for menu options. For more information, contact Jean Pence at [email protected]

An annual International Speech and Table Topics contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Southwest Technology Center, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Attendance is free for the contest sponsored by the Red River Toastmasters Club and winners can advance to a regional contest in March. For more information, contact Michael Sherlock at [email protected] , Lana Bunch at [email protected] or call 580-340-9914 or visit redriver.toastmastersclubs.org.

The Disabled American Veterans Altus Chapter 33 meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Towers Apartments meeting room, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. The meal begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting to follow. For more information, contact DAV Commander Virgil Williams at 580-471-1692 or [email protected]

A Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper is scheduled for Feb. 28 5-7 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 721 N. Thomas St. in Altus. For more information, contact Suzanne Mollison at 580-471-2339.

An Ash Wednesday service is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 1 at the Altus First Presbyterian Church, 208 East Cypress St. in Altus. Communion will be given and the Rev. Bill Carr is officiating. For more information, contact Glenda Briscoe at 580-482-3936 or [email protected]

A traditional Ash Wednesday service with imposition of ashes and Holy Communion is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 1 at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 721 N. Thomas St. in Altus. Regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday services during Lent are slated to include Holy Communion and a nursery is provided. For more info call Suzanne Mollison at 580-471-2339.

Jackson County voters must mail applications for absentee ballots no later than 5 p.m. March 1 for the March 7 Eldorado/Olustee School District Consolidation Special Election and election officials warn that earlier is better. Forms are available at the county election board office at 101 N. Main, Room 105 in Altus, online at www.elections.ok.gov or by contacting Jennifer L. Wilson at 580-482-2370 or [email protected]

Steve Strickler’s You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and 2 p.m. March 5 at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Hilltop Theatre, 100 E. Campus Drive in Weatherford. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for non-SWOSU students, and free for those with a valid SWOSU ID. For more information, call Debbie Brown at 580-774-3063.

Disabled American Veterans, Altus Chapter 33 is scheduled to host a breakfast 7-11 a.m. March 4 in the Towers Apartments meeting room, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. Cost is $5 per person and carryouts will be available. Proceeds are designated for service projects and to help veterans and their families in Southwest Oklahoma. For more information, contact DAV Commander Virgil Williams at 580-471-1692 or [email protected]

The “Grate” Altus Spelling Bee is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 25 at Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. Registration for teams of 2-3 adults, 18 and older is $125. For more information, contact Ida Fay Winters at 580-477-2890 or at [email protected]

A free Dentistry for the Community program is slated for April 3-4. Services are provided by Mobile Smiles Oklahoma and Christians Assisting, Resourcing, Encouraging or CARE Ministries at 221 W. Walnut St. in Altus. Appointments must be scheduled 9-11 a.m. Feb. 16 and 23 or March 2, 9, 16 and 23. For more information, call Angela Ybarra or Miguel Lopez 580-318-2490.

An Essay Contest titled “Finishing the Race” is open to any Oklahoma high school or college athlete and submission deadline is March 4. Four winners are slated to meet Olympic gold medalist Jack Joyner-Kersee. For more information visit CircleofCare.org.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 outstanding program awards for local education foundations until April 3. The program honors public school foundations with trophies and monetary awards of $1,000 each to be presented at an Oct. 7 fall forum. For more information contact Karen Rose at 918-743-5533 or [email protected]

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Altus who cannot afford services are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 30 to April 17 at the Towers Apartments, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. The service is provided for those with an annual income of $54,000 or less by Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP and no appointments are necessary. For more information, call 580-482-4141 .

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Hollis who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Hollis Head Start at 580-688-9177.

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Mangum who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Mangum Head Start at 580-782-3712.

