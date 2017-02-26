Jackson County Health Department holds Tai Chi class for seniors to prevent falls

“You’re building your strength and balance in the most relaxing way,” said Jackson County Health Department representative April Collom, an instructor for the upcoming Moving for Better Balance Tai Chi class.

Historians at the University of Stanford reference a Taoist Priest from a temple in China’s Wu Dong Mountains as the developer of Tai Chi after observing a white crane preying on a snake. What began as a fighting form has evolved into a soft, slow, and gentle form of exercise which can be practiced by people of all ages.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese practice of internal martial arts that combines slow, deliberate movements and breathing exercises to stimulate blood circulation, balance, and alignment.

Designed for adults aged 60 and older, this free course at the Altus Public Library in collaboration with the Jackson County Health Department equips participants who can walk easily with or without assistance or those confined to a wheelchair with routine skills and good body alignment by using coordinated and flowing movements.

“Students can do these routines sitting down if necessary,” Instructor Al Messerly said. “They can improve their upper body balance simply by practicing the arm movements.”

Tai Chi is a low-impact exercise that puts minimal stress on joints and muscles while helping to improve flexibility and strength only using the weight of the body itself as a fulcrum.

Though low-impact, the practice utilizes every muscle group in the body from the neck to the ankles to help prevent falls and build stabilization, and when taken in this 12-week course held twice a week, emphasizes the slow progress that is necessary to keep muscles healthy.

“By emphasizing pronounced steps and movements, we can help prevent broken and twisted ankles while building leg strength to help prevent falls,” Instructor Jon Kidwell said.

According to the National Council on Aging, a quarter of Americans aged 65 or older fall each year. Those falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults and impact the quality of life with or without a resulting injury.

To prevent injuries to those participating, instructors Al Messerly, Jon Kidwell, Carmen Ward and April Collom, ask for a history of falls and surgeries as well as the participant’s individual impression of his or her current balance and leg strength.

A quick warm-up routine will kick off each session followed by an hour of Tai Chi movements. In 12 weeks, participants will learn eight movements chosen by the instructors from the Dr. Fuzhon Li’s program developed for the Oregon Research Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have 20 students signed up for this class with a waiting list started for the next,” Collom said. “All of our participants are excited to begin.”

Though the class is meant to assist the residents of Altus and the surrounding communities, the impact of Tai Chi has been significant to the instructors as well.

“We learned these movements by simple repetition,” Collom said. “And that’s how we’ll be teaching them as well.”

For more information, contact April Collom at 580-477-2890.

By Katrina Goforth [email protected]

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.