Oklahoma health department reports 37 flu deaths in state

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season rose this week by nine.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that 37 people have died and more than 1,400 have been hospitalized due to flu.

Tulsa County had 10 deaths, Oklahoma County five and Kay County has had three. Canadian, Cleveland, Rogers, Stephens and Wagoner counties have each had two and single deaths are reported in Blaine, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Logan, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties.

Twenty-six deaths are among people 65 or older. Seven were 50 to 64, three were between 18 and 49 and one was 4 years old or younger. There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year’s season, down from more than 100 the year before.