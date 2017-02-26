Oklahoma state Sen. Bob Kerr’s legacy lives on through Altus pastor Rev. David Player of First United Methodist Church

While the state Senate Floor is a place that most Oklahomans may never have the opportunity to see, for the Rev. David Player of the First United Methodist Church in Altus, it has become a warm, welcoming place.

It’s unlikely that Player could have guessed in 1977 when he felt God called him to go into the full-time ministry that he would be standing on the floor of the Oklahoma Senate more than 9,000 miles from his home in Primrose, South Africa, or that it would become a place held so dearly in his heart.

“This story really begins with my good friend Bob Kerr,” Player said.

Kerr was a native of Friendship, a graduate of Altus High School, a farmer, stockman and real estate developer and a member of Player’s congregation.

In 1986, he was elected to his first term in the Oklahoma state Senate. Throughout his career, Kerr (D-Altus) was responsible for legislation that had lasting effects long after his passing in 2006 after a long battle with cancer.

Kerr authored laws encouraging horizontal drilling, authored the Rural Economic Development bill, the statewide Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and legislation that created the Food and Agricultural Products Research and Technology Center at Oklahoma State University. He promoted job production, citizens’ right to a living will, education and cultural opportunities for Native Americans, funding for state schools for the blind and deaf and in-home care for the severely disabled.

But no matter how far his reach extended, he made it a priority to promote his hometown, urging Player, his pastor, to visit the state Capitol as a chaplain for the Senate on a one-week rotational basis.

“When I met him, [Kerr] was very sick,” Player said. “We were unable to share the (Senate floor) together, but out of their respect for him, our senators invited me to the state Capitol.”

Player’s eyes still well up as he recounts ministering to the spiritual needs of his friend Kerr while the senator’s health failed and he eventually passed away.

Kerr died in early January 2006 and Sen. Mike Schulz (R-Altus) was selected in a special election in May 2006 and re-elected in the Fall 2006 General Election and has run unopposed ever since.

The state Senate met for the first regular session of the 56th Legislature on Feb. 6 with Player present as Senate chaplain. While serving, he gained a clearer understanding of the role of state government.

“An effective government depends on the quality of the elected officials,” Player said. “When elected officials respect each other and build friendships and working relationships with one another, though they struggle, they struggle toward the good of the people.”

Though the experience was strange and new for Player, after 10 years of fellowship, prayer, and friendship with state senators, staff, governor, and lieutenant governor, the halls of Oklahoma’s highest offices are no longer a place of mystery, but an extension of his church, the foundation of the extended honor.

Player and his wife, the love of his life, Cindy, came to the United States in 1991 after selling all of their possessions and leaving family and friends behind. After nearly a decade of higher education, Player took his first senior pastor position at First United Methodist Church in Hominy from 1995 to 1998, then in Mannford from 1999 to 2005 before being appointed to Altus.

“It’s quite an honor to be appointed to stay for 12 years,” Player said. “It’s unprecedented to stay longer than five years at one church, so I feel blessed to be entrusted here.”

Amid the hundreds of books lining the learned man’s office walls, the busts of big game, handcrafted keepsakes from his travels, and his contagious laughter, there is an air of reverence when Player speaks of his friend Kerr and it extends to the new friends he has made in the state Senate and House of Representatives as a result of his association with Kerr.

As a brother in the faith, Schulz also has been the subject of Player’s prayers, encouragement, and teaching.

“Rev. Player has been critical in the spiritual health of the First United Methodist Church and to the Altus community,” Schulz said. “He is extremely active in community events.”

Schulz, now President Pro Tempore, helped ease the transition at Kerr’s passing to serve in his seat as the area’s state senator.

“Pastor Player has been chaplain of the week several times over the past couple of years,” Schulz said. ” He has certainly become one of our mainstays. He does more than just pray for us. He meets with Senate members and does the Wednesday morning devotion. It’s always a good week when David Player is in town.”

“I have a deep respect and admiration for our local representatives — Charles Ortega and Mike Schulz,” Player said. “The sacrifices they must make are not easy and I admire them for their dedication.”

As a former conscript in the South African Defense Force, Player considers his civic duties as another essential component to his ministry by being a well-informed voter in every election, offering up prayers for those in authority, and giving an invocation before a house session.

“I consider it my sacred privilege to meet with and pray with our senators and representatives,” Player said. “I truly believe this nation can be great, but only if we all do our part to make it so.”

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

