Former legislator, former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew ordered to pay $4.3 million in defamation case

TULSA — A jury awarded an insurance company and its CEO $4.3 million in a defamation case.

The Oklahoman reported former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases.

Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn. The jury also found Pettigrew breached his fiduciary duties to the company.

First Trinity was awarded $800,000, and Gregg Zahn was awarded $3.5 million. The jury says Pettigrew intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Zahn.

Pettigrew said his attorneys are preparing an appeal.