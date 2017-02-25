Jackson County Junior Livestock Show weigh-in was Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus

The Jackson County Expo Center was the place for lots of activity early Friday morning as young Future Farmers of America and 4-H Club boys and girls were busy getting their livestock exhibits weighed in for the upcoming shows.

Many parents, FFA and 4H representatives, and local people showed up to help things run smoothly.

“I don’t know why I keep coming out to help,” Danny Smith said. “I started helping when my daughter used to show and I guess it’s just too much fun to pass on.”

In one of the many wood chip-lined pens, Chase Clement readied his pig “Red River” for weigh-in.

Red River is a Duroc barrow that weighed 255 pounds. The pigs must come in under 280 pounds to qualify for the show.

“I’ve been showing pigs since I was six years old, but this is my first year to show goats and I’d much rather show pigs,” Clement said. “I go out to the Altus FFA Ag barn every day after school to feed and exercise my animals. It is fun but also a lot of hard work, especial washing the pigs.”

Clement is in the 4-H Club and attends fifth grade at Altus Intermediate School.

“Showing is kind of competitive and you have to do a good job of keeping the pig where the judge can see him,” he said of his experience in the ring. “My favorite part of showing livestock is winning ribbons and belt buckles. After I’m done showing the livestock for the year they wind up being mighty tasty too.”

Adison Warren of the Navajo 4-H Club holds champion cross bred and grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Adison-WarrenandWether-RGB.jpg Adison Warren of the Navajo 4-H Club holds champion cross bred and grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Scott Krapff | Altus Times Chase Clement weighs in his Duroc barrow pig named Red River at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChaseClementandPig-RGB.jpg Chase Clement weighs in his Duroc barrow pig named Red River at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Scott Krapff | Altus Times From left, Abbie Harms holds a reserve champion ribbon for her friend Lindi Brooking who holds her reserve breed and reserve grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Both Harms and Brooking are in Future Farmers of America and attend Altus Junior High School. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HarmsBrookingandWether-RGB.jpg From left, Abbie Harms holds a reserve champion ribbon for her friend Lindi Brooking who holds her reserve breed and reserve grand champion wether at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show on Friday at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus. Both Harms and Brooking are in Future Farmers of America and attend Altus Junior High School. Scott Krapff | Altus Times

Local junior livestock show weigh-in held

By Scott Krapff Special to the Altus Times

Reach by Scott Krapff at 580-482-1221.

Reach by Scott Krapff at 580-482-1221.