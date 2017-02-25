Call the fire department to report smoke during a red flag watch or warning

Earlier this week Jackson County was under a red flag watch with Cimarron and Beaver counties in Texas already in a warning.

After careful analysis of weather conditions that are favorable for out-of-control fires, the National Weather Service in Norman determines when to issue red flag watches and warnings. These weather conditions include humidity, temperature, wind speed, rain fall amounts and the availability of combustible materials, such as dry grass.

“Jackson County (was) under a red flag watch,” Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston said earlier this week. “This could be up graded to a warning at any time and I am 80 percent sure that we will be in a warning (soon).”

“I am in constant contact with the National Weather Service who monitors conditions around the state and issues watches and warning’s when conditions warrant a fire threat,” Colston said. “During times when the weather conditions are right for red flag watches and warnings to be implemented, the public should be extra careful when participating in any activities that could potentially start a fire, such as welding, cooking out and simply throwing a lit cigarette out of a car window.”

“We are not as of yet under a burn ban, so I cannot tell you that you cannot burn, but if you do and the fire gets out of control and causes damage or loss of life you could be subject to civil and/or criminal penalties,” Colston said.

There are some things people who are concerned about possible fire danger to themselves and their property in case of an out of control fire should know.

“In addition to being very weather aware, people can clean any vegetation away from their property at least 50 feet,” Colston said. “If you have stands of trees, create a barrier between them and any structure and keep your grass mowed.”

“Just be aware of what’s on your property and around you that might be highly combustible and keep it a safe distance away from property and yourself,” Colston said.

It is important for the public to call the fire department when they see smoke, especially on a red flag warning day, Colston said.

By Scott Krapff Special to the Altus Times

