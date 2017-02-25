Oklahoma state briefs

Norman officer shoots man while responding to break-in

NORMAN — Authorities are investigating after a Norman police officer shot and wounded a man while responding to a reported home break-in.

Norman police say the break-in was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say police officers started chasing a man and an officer opened fire multiple times after the man reportedly pointed a weapon at the officer.

Norman police say the man was wounded and taken to University of Oklahoma Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The shooting happened near Norman High School, but no classes were held Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Psychic should have seen it coming

OKLAHOMA CITY — A psychic who was recently has arrested could see jail time in her future.

The Oklahoman reported that fortunetelling for a fee has been illegal in Oklahoma since 1915, but the law is rarely enforced.

Officials say 52-year-old Sonia Lisa Marks was arrested in August and is currently free on bond. She has been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and fortunetelling for a fee.

If convicted, Marks could serve up to two years in prison and be fined up to $500.

Oklahoma County First Assistant District Attorney Scott Rowland says while illegal fortunetelling is “not prioritized over more serious crimes,” it’s still illegal.

Defense attorney Scott Adams said Marks’ case is selective prosecution. He says he believes she is being targeted.

House passes REAL ID Act measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state House voted overwhelmingly for legislation that would bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

House members voted 78-18 recently for a bill to comply with the anti-terrorism measure involving identification cards. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. Federal officials have said Oklahoma IDs cannot be used to board a commercial aircraft if they aren’t compliant by January 2018.

Opponents claim REAL ID is an invasion of privacy. But the measure’s author, state Rep. Leslie Osborn (R-Mustang) said most states have already complied and its approval in Oklahoma is “way overdue.”

Six teacher pay raise measures passed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Members of a state Senate subcommittee have given preliminary approval to six bills that would raise the salaries of public school teachers.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education recently approved teacher pay increase proposals ranging from $500 to $10,000 a year.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin urged lawmakers to raise teacher salaries in her state-of-the-state speech Feb. 6. Teacher pay has not been increased in Oklahoma since 2008 and the state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Jason Smalley (R-Stroud) said a teacher pay raise of just $1,000 a year will cost about $60 million. Smalley says lawmakers must determine how to pay for a teacher pay increase and whether it will be necessary to phase it in over time.

No state agency has paid cyber ransom

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said no state agency has paid ransom to ward off cyber-attacks.

The Tulsa World reported Fallin and her administration’s top information technology official made the statement recently, after state Rep. Jason Murphey (R-Guthrie) said it appeared such a transaction had taken place.

Murphey alleged an attack last week involved a “non-unified state government agency.” He said it appeared the agency had converted dollars into the digital currency bitcoin to regain control of its systems.

Fallin says no ransom was paid according to an investigation conducted by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services’ Cyber Command.

Officials say that last year, Cyber Command successfully responded to about 32,000 cases of unique malware, about 750 instances of malicious activity, nearly 400 occasions of unauthorized access and two denial-of-service attacks.

Water leak closes Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — A water leak caused by heavy rainfall has forced the temporary closure of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Museum spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckstein says the museum is closed Monday after a thunderstorm caused a leak in an adjacent structure that spread into the structure. Eckstein says museum officials hope to reopen Tuesday.

Executive Director Kari Watkins says none of the museum’s artifacts was damaged and that they are all protected from further leaks.

Eckstein says museum officials are still assessing the extent of damage and a cost estimate has not been determined.

The Memorial Museum is an interactive collection that provides a self-guided tour of the events surrounding the April 19, 1995, bombing of Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Inmate pleads guilty to killing cellmate at Oklahoma prison

McALESTER — An inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted killing his cellmate at the maximum-security prison.

Taylor Lee Fox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Shawn Blane Moore. According to an affidavit, Fox told authorities that he beat Moore while they were in their cell, then strangled him with the rope from a laundry bag.

Fox had been in prison on an assault conviction.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that Fox had been set to go to trial in March, but he changed his plea earlier this month on the charges.