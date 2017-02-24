Inmates at the Jackson County Jail charged with larceny, property concealment make first appearances

Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby on Thursday.

James Arter, 37 of Eldorado, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance from February 2014. A court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

Jervon Carruthers, 22 of Altus, was charged with use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon in January 2016. A court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 28. Bond was set at $100,000.

Robert Dodd, 34 of Altus, was charged with larceny from a house and knowingly concealing stolen property. A court date was scheduled 9 a.m. March 22. Bond was set at $20,000.

Rudy Garcia, 25 of Altus, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia pleaded guilty and agreed to serve 10 days in jail with six days served.

Austin Gomez, 18 of Altus, was charged with assault and battery. Gomez pleaded guilty to seven days in jail with credit for seven days served, a $100 fine and court costs.

Ricky Lidy, 49 of Tipton, was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and transporting open container from April 2010. Lidy was ordered to be released from custody once $255 in court costs have been paid, 11 days have been served with $25 credit per day, or a combination of the two.

Anna Nguyen, 25 of Altus, has been charged with knowingly concealing stolen property. A court date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 28. Bond was set at $50,000.

Joshua Phipps, 31 of Altus, was taken into custody on a charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check from April 2015. A court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 22. Bond was set at $1,500 cash .

Wolfgang Schipper, 21 of Altus, was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property. A court date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 29. Bond was set at $75,000 bond.

Kezden Walton, 18 of Altus, was charged with assault and battery. Walton pleaded guilty to the charge with 10 days in jail with credit for three days served.

By Katrina Goforth

