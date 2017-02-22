Oklahoma gardening underway

STILLWATER — With a full season under her belt, Casey Hentges, host of Oklahoma Gardening, said she is excited to be underway with her second season on the popular OETA television program.

Hentges said she has gotten a lot of feedback and great ideas over the last year and she is looking forward to another fun and educational season of bringing interesting and relevant information to the Oklahoma gardener.

“While viewers still can expect to see quality, reliable horticulture information, we have more helpful tips and unique projects ready for this new season,” Hentges said. “We’ll take a look at the importance of pollinators, as well as other animals that we may or may not want in our gardens.”

Another focus this season will be farmers markets. They are an important part of many towns and cities across the state and add a lot to the community atmosphere. Oklahoma Gardening will showcase some of the farmers and their crops, various markets across the state and all the work that goes on behind the scenes of a successful market.

In addition, Hentges will continue working closely with horticultural and other specialists to bring viewers the latest research-based information relevant to gardening.

“One of the things that makes Oklahoma Gardening as popular today as it has ever been is the fact that gardening is never completed,” she said. “There’s always something else to do, new plants to learn about, new methods and techniques to explore or just simply getting some new ideas. Gardeners are some of the most optimistic people I know and spring brings a fresh start for all of us.”

Hentges encourages viewers to share what they are doing in the garden via Facebook. Gardening enthusiasts also can follow Oklahoma Gardening on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Check out the show’s web page at www.oklahomagardening.okstate.edu for direct links, as well as video clips of the program, links to gardening resources, a link to recipes featured on the show.

Oklahoma Gardening airs 11 a.m. Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays on local OETA channels. If viewers are unable to watch on television, they can subscribe to the Oklahoma Gardening YouTube channel and see full shows or search for specific segments at their convenience.

The Botanic Garden at OSU is the home of the Oklahoma Gardening studio garden and is west of Stillwater on the north side of Highway 51. The show is produced by Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension, OSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and Agricultural Communications Services.