Annual defense bill veto proof

Updates in the news are provided for interested veterans, retirees and active duty service members.

· H.R.4909 and S.2932 signed into law:

President Obama signed the annual defense authorization act into law on Dec. 23, finalizing a 2.1 percent pay raise for troops next year and a overhaul of military medical care in years to come. The annual budget legislation includes defense spending priorities and guidelines for fiscal 2017, but does not allot money for those items. That comes with the annual appropriations bill, which Congress does not expect to finalize until this spring, nearly halfway through the fiscal year. But short-term budget extensions passed by Congress in early December will cover most of the gaps in military spending until then. Lawmakers approved the 2.1 percent pay raise as part of that deal, giving troops their largest pay raise since 2010. The pay boost, which went into effect Jan. 1, means about $550 more a year for most junior enlisted troops and about $1,800 annually for mid-career officers.

Congress also included plans to significantly boost the number of service members in the military. Under the authorization bill, Army end strength is set at 476,000 soldiers, about 16,000 more than the White House requested for fiscal 2017. The Marine Corps will rise to 185,000 troops, an increase of about 3,000 over requested levels. The Air Force will go to 321,000 airmen, about 4,000 more than Obama wanted. The Navy will remain at 324,000 sailors. The $619 billion bill is about $3.2 billion more than Obama’s request, a complaint that prompted veto threats from the White House in recent months. But the measure passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof margins and significant Democratic support. Obama threatened to veto all eight of the defense authorization bills sent to him during his two terms, but followed through only one time.

The authorization bill includes a restructuring of Tricare, with new fees and costs for troops who enter the service in 2018. It also extends care hours at military clinics across the country, consolidates management for those facilities and expands partnerships with private-care physicians. Lawmakers also used the policy bill to enact a number of acquisition reform plans but rejected proposals to overhaul how housing stipends are calculated. The legislation also includes a prohibition on base closing efforts favored by the Pentagon and language restricting the closing of detention facilities at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

· Special duty pay:

It’s going to be a happy new year for a handful of soldiers who are due for pay bumps, including drill sergeants, some recruiters and members of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Caisson platoons at Arlington National Cemetery. The Army’s new special duty pay list now includes the soldiers who guard the unknown soldier tomb and those who escort coffins during funerals, as well as senior non-commissioned officer operational advisors in the Asymmetric Warfare Group.

· Disability separation pay:

The Combat-Injured Veterans Tax Fairness Act of 2016, expected to be signed into law by the president in the coming days, mandates the department stop improperly taxing severance payouts for troops wounded in war zones, and requires Pentagon officials to identify any veterans whose benefits were improperly taxed. Under existing federal law, any service member who suffers a combat-related injury and is separated from the military is owed a one-time, lump-sum disability severance payment, based on rank and years of service. That payout is supposed to be tax-free.

· New leash on life — service dogs, trained by and for wounded warriors:

He has helped hundreds of service members suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. He works at Walter Reed National Medical Center in a Navy camouflage harness. His title? Animal co-therapist. Wounded warriors train the dogs to help other wounded warriors. The training helps the veterans readjust socially, easing the transition to post-combat life. Once the dogs graduate, they’re placed with a permanent companion or “career,” as the trainers call it. The dogs who make it through the program have been placed as service dogs for mobility impaired veterans, therapy dogs at medical facilities and military family support dogs, where their jobs are to help the family adjust to their service members’ PTSD. The ones that don’t graduate still make great pets, trainers say. Here in Oklahoma, there are several organizations that train dogs for veterans. Friends for Folks is a dog-training program based in an Oklahoma prison where inmates train dogs to become therapy dogs for veterans.

· AMC fears its own pilot shortfall will expand:

The Air Force isn’t just running short on fighter pilots. Air Mobility Command is concerned that a shortfall of mobility pilots is likely to grow over the next few years, further stressing the force. AMC Commander Gen. Carlton Everhart said recently that he sees warning signs on the horizon, and the Air Force is looking for new ideas to reverse the trend. Over the next four years, up to 1,600 pilots will become eligible to separate, Everhart said. AMC officials typically hope to retain 60 percent of those airmen, but lately it’s been holding on to less than half of them. So, by 2020, another 800 crucial pilots could be gone. To help stem the losses, the Air Force has upped the maximum annual retention bonus from $25,000 per year to $35,000. It also has tried to eliminate or reassign additional duties that pilots hated.

Ronald Pandos Contributing Columnist http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RonPandosmug-RGB-4.jpg Ronald Pandos Contributing Columnist

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.