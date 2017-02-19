· New regulation decreases cost of outpatient medication:

Just a quick note to say “thank you” to our many readers for contacting me and letting me know how they feel about the salary increases in the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs as well as the fact that they enjoy the weekly articles.

The Department of Veterans Affairs or VA rule establishes a presumption of service connection for diseases associated with exposure to contaminants in the water supply at Camp Lejeune:

· On Jan. 13 the VA established the following:

The presumption of service connection applies to active duty, reserve, and National Guard members who served at Camp Lejeune for a minimum of 30 days (cumulative) between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, and are diagnosed with any of the following conditions: Adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, or Parkinson’s disease.

· Vietnam Veterans of America applauds the introduction of New Blue Water Vietnam Veterans Act: H.R. 299

“Presumption of service connection exists for Vietnam veterans who served in country, on land and inland waterways. Enactment of H.R. 299 will bring a modicum of justice to several thousand Navy personnel who have been denied service connection by the VA since 2002. They no longer will have to prove direct exposure to Agent Orange, and will receive expedited consideration for VA benefits if they are afflicted with any of the health conditions associated with exposure to this defoliant,” Rowan, president of Vietnam Veteran Association said.

· Eight things to know about Trump’s Veteran Affair’s secretary nominee David Shulkin:

– Shulkin already has experience leading the VA’s medical operations. He currently serves as undersecretary for health at the VA.

– During his time at the VA, Shulkin has made moves to cut down wait times and make same-day appointments a reality across the organization. In April 2016, he led the launch of MyVA Access.

– He supports integrating the VA system with private-sector providers.

– Shulkin also wants to update the VA’s IT system and move to the cloud.

– Shulkin also has experience in leading health system turnarounds in the private sector

– Shulkin is board certified in internal medicine.

– Shulkin does not have a military background. Though this is not required of VA secretaries, Shulkin, if confirmed, will be the first non-veteran to lead the department, according to the Military Times.

– Shulkin’s nomination has garnered early praise, despite his lack of military experience.

· New regulation decreases cost of outpatient medication:

The Department of Veterans Affairs is amending its regulation on copayments for veterans’ outpatient medications for non-service connected conditions. VA currently charges non-exempt veterans either $8 or $9 for each 30-day or less supply of outpatient medication and under current regulations, a calculation based on the medication of the Medical Consumer Price Index or CPI-P is used to determine the copayment amount in future years.

This new regulation eliminates the formula used to calculate future rate increases and establishes three classes of outpatient medications identified as Tier 1 – preferred generics; Tier 2 -non-preferred generics including over-the-counter medications; and Tier 3 – brand name. Copayment amounts for each tier would be fixed and vary depending upon the class of outpatient medication in the tier.

· These copayment amounts will be effective Feb. 27:

— $5 for a 30-day or less supply – Tier 1 outpatient medication

— $8 for a 30-day or less supply – Tier 2 outpatient medication

— $11 for a 30-day or less supply – Tier 3 outpatient medication

· Defense officials approve expanded veterans online shopping benefit:

Honorably discharged veterans could be able to shop online at military exchange websites as early as Veterans Day, barring any objections from Congress. The change in Defense Department policy would open up online exchange shopping privileges but it won’t apply to shopping at brick-and-mortar exchange stores. A defense official confirmed a letter announcing the change was signed recently by Peter Levine, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Copies were sent to lawmakers on four House and Senate committees, and if no objections are raised within 30 days, officials with Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Navy Exchange Service Command expect to be able to implement the new benefit by mid-November.

Ronald Pandos Contributing Columnist http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RonPandosmug-RGB-3.jpg Ronald Pandos Contributing Columnist

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.