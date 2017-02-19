CBO seeks to remove concurrent recipients

Updates in the news are provided for interested veterans, retirees and active duty service members.

· Concurrent receipt status:

Career service members earn their retired pay by service alone and those unfortunate enough to suffer a service caused disability in the process should have any Veterans Administration disability compensation from the VA added to, not subtracted from, their service-earned military retired pay. The proposition made by the Congressional Budget Office or CBO to remove the Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay or CRDP provision would strip previously earned retirement benefits from hundreds of thousands of retired service members. Veterans are widely regarded as disadvantaged when looking for post-service employment opportunities, due largely to the military culture and combat related training. Bean counters at the CBO have come up with a billion-dollar idea to reduce the deficit. Unfortunately, it’s a billion-dollar bad idea — one that could harm nearly 600,000 service members in the process. The CBO, a nonpartisan budget analysis arm within the legislative branch, has pointed out that Congress could save a whopping $139 billion from 2018 to 2026 by doing away with “concurrent receipt.” This practice allows veterans to collect both retirement pay and disability pay at the same time. Our elected congressional representatives continue to receive private medical benefits, compensation and other benefits. Let’s ask them why they don’t forfeit some of their private benefits and take government health care, etc. How much would this save the government?

· DoD pharmacy program:

The Department of Defense pharmacy program is on to track to slice $1.3 billion off projected drug costs from 2014 to 2019, thanks to higher beneficiary copayments, tighter point-of-service rules, and recent streamlining of prescription drug processes across the military, explained Dr. George E. Jones, chief of pharmacy operations for the Defense Health Agency or DHA. One of the more surprising aspects of savings being captured, Jones said, is that average annual out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries have stayed flat or even fallen, despite recent increases in drug copayments. That’s because changes to law and policy have forced or enticed beneficiaries to use more efficient points of service than retail outlets. Those who need maintenance drugs for chronic conditions must now use mail order, where refills are for three months for the same or smaller copayment than is charged for a month of pills at retail. Also, base pharmacies, where drugs are still dispensed free of charge, have expanded their formularies (drugs they must stock) to better support nearby beneficiaries.

· Traumatic Brain Injury update:

Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI is one of the signature wounds of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but the Pentagon has quietly sidelined a program that placed blast gauges on thousands of combat troops in Afghanistan that would detect that injury. National Public Radio reported last month that the monitoring was discontinued because the gauges failed to reliably show whether service members had been close enough to an explosion to have sustained a concussion, or mild TBI. But the small wearable devices produced “a trove of data on blast exposure that could eventually have helped researchers understand the links between bomb blasts, concussions and brain diseases. And they produced evidence that many service members are exposed to worrisome levels of blast pressure simply by being near a heavy weapon when it’s fired.”

· Exchange online shopping update:

The Department of Defense has made a policy change, effective in November, to allow 16 million honorably discharged veterans to shop online for discounted military exchange products. Peter K. Levine, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, signed a memorandum Jan. 11 announcing the benefit expansion, effective Veterans’ Day in November and giving Congress the required 30 days’ notice before actions begin to implement the plan. Months of preparation are needed to make e-shopping portals more robust and to allow the Defense Manpower Data Center or DMDC time to create software for verifying veterans’ status using Department of Veterans Affairs records.

· HVAC update:

(Not heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) The highest-ranking enlisted soldier in Congress will serve as the Democrats’ top voice on veterans issues in the House this session. Minnesota Rep. Tim Walz, a retired command sergeant major from the Army National Guard, was named ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Jan. 9 after Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) dropped his bid for the post.

“We have work to do to ensure that every veteran has access to the benefits and care they have earned,” he said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to bringing a soldier’s perspective to the 115th Congress and working with veterans, the VA and my colleagues to uphold our nation’s promises to those who have served and sacrificed. Let’s get to work.”

· VA to let veterans pre-select cemetery burials before death:

A rule change at the Veterans Affairs Department will allow veterans to apply for burial in national cemeteries before their death, rather than requiring family members to apply on their behalf after it. The rule change allows veterans to be approved for burial in a VA national cemetery “pre-need,” or before death, through a form submitted by fax, email or mail. The form can be filled out by the veteran or by someone else on his or her behalf. The process does not include Arlington National Cemetery, which is operated by the U.S. Army and uses a different application system. Predetermination forms can be submitted by fax to 855-840-8299, email to Eligibility.PreNeed@va.gov or mail to the National Cemetery Scheduling Office, P.O. Box 510543, St. Louis, MO 63151, according to the VA.

· Veteran toxic exposure Lejeune update:

The Department of Veterans Affairs or VA has published regulations to establish presumptions for the service connection of eight diseases associated with exposure to contaminants in the water supply at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The presumption of service connection or SC applies to active duty, reserve and National Guard members who served at Camp Lejeune for a minimum of 30 days (cumulative) between Aug. 1, 1953 and Dec. 31, 1987, and are diagnosed with any of the following conditions:

— Adult leukemia

— Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

— Bladder, kidney and liver cancer

— Multiple myeloma

— Non-hodgkin’s lymphoma

— Parkinson’s disease

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

