Avanlache of TRICARE changes

· Robbing Peter to pay Paul:

The Jeff Miller and Richard Blumenthal Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2016 (HR 6416) signed into law December 16th, fails to make truly significant program improvements. The law fails to address several controversial issues, including: a solution to the veterans appeals process, new accountability procedures for VA employees or an extension or alternative to the Veterans Choice Program. Those challenges will get punted to the 115th Congress.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the law will raise VA appropriations by only $33 million over the next five years, with 1/3 of spending earmarked for “reports, studies and surveys.” How to cover the hefty $3 billion price tag? By robbing Peter to pay Paul: raising interest rates on veterans reusing their home loan benefit, rounding down disability compensation payments, and reducing the housing allowance stipend for the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit.

· Concurrent receipt status update:

Senators Dean Heller (R-NV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) have introduced comprehensive concurrent receipt legislation, the “Retired Pay Restoration Act” (S.66). This legislation would authorize the immediate payment of concurrent receipt of full military retired pay and veterans’ disability compensation for all disabled retirees.Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) also introduced the “Retired Pay Restoration Act” (H.R. 303), which would expand the eligibility of retirees with less than 50 percent disability rating to receive service-connected disability from VA and their full retirement pay for retirees eligible for Concurrent Retirement and Disability Payments or CRDP. Currently, only CRDP disability disabled retirees with a rating of 50 percent or more are eligible for concurrent receipt. Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) has also introduced comprehensive concurrent receipt reform (H.R.333) that includes disabled retirees with CRDP less than 50 percent and CRDP (Chapter 61) medically retired (less than 20 years of service). Rep. Bishop’s bill is similar to the Senate bill and would have the same impact..

· Military tattoo criteria:

Beginning Feb. 1 the Air Force will no longer enforce its 25 percent tattoo rule, the service announced Jan 10. Airmen were previously not allowed to have tattoos on the chest, back, arms and legs that were larger than 25 percent of the exposed body part. Now, they could have full tattoo sleeves on their arms or large back pieces if they so choose. Tattoos, body markings or brands on the head, neck, face, tongue, lips and/or scalp are still prohibited, according to an Air Force news release. Tattoos on the hands will be limited to one single-band ring tattoo, on one finger. Airmen who already have hand tattoos that were already authorized will be grandfathered in, according to the release

· Avalanche of TRICARE changes:

The National Defense Authorization Act (S.2943) signed into law Dec. 23 orders an avalanche of changes to the Tricare health care benefit used by service members, retirees and their families. It also makes sweeping reforms to how the military direct-care system is organized and operates. The sheer number of changes and additional studies being mandated, filling 40 sections and 150 pages of the Act, is more impressive than any short list of highlights we might be able to review here. “There’s a lot of good stuff in there. There’s a lot of stuff we’re still puzzling over,” said Dr. Karen S. Guice, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs. She will serve in that post only two more weeks, until the Trump administration assumes responsibility for the $50-billion-a-year military health care system and a beneficiary population of 9.6 million.

There are gems in the law for families seeking more timely care. One provision ends a requirement that Tricare Prime users get referrals from primary care providers before using a neighborhood urgent care facility. Another provision mandates that military treatment facilities with urgent care clinics keep them open daily until at least 11 p.m. Those “are both wins for families,” said Brooke Goldberg, deputy director of government relations for family issues at Military Officers Association of America

· Federal hiring freeze:

There have been reports that the federal hiring freeze will prevent the VA from decreasing the backlog. The problem with that statement is that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced exemptions to the federal hiring freeze in the President’s memo dated January 23rd, 2017. The authorities outlined in the President’s memo provide VA the ability to continue filling essential positions that provide public safety services to our Veterans. We strongly believe that these exemptions are in line with the President’s intent.

· House drops Confederate Flag ban for veterans cemeteries:

A measure to bar confederate flags from cemeteries run by the Department of Veterans Affairs was removed from legislation passed by the House early Thursday. In negotiations to reconcile the House funding measure with the Senate bill, the confederate flag provision was dropped. The bill passed the House 239-171.

Ronald Pandos Contributing Columnist

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

