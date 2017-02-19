Purple Heart medal not for sale

Updates in the news are provided for interested veterans, retirees and active duty service members.

· Purple Heart medal update:

U.S. Rep. Paul Cook (R-Calif.) plans to introduce the Private Corrado Piccoli Purple Heart Preservation Act this session. The bill would penalize the sale of any Purple Heart medal awarded to a member of the Armed Forces by imprisonment up to six months or a fine, which would be determined by the Department of Justice based off the federal fine schedule.

“The purpose of the bill is to see the Purple Heart (medal) protected and to ensure medals find their way back to families or homes of honor,” Cook, himself a veteran, said in an emailed statement to the News Herald in Panama City. “It’s wrong to turn profits on the sacrifices of our service members. These medals are powerful symbols of selflessness in defense of our nation. They deserve to be cherished by families instead of being traded like a pack of baseball cards and auctioned to the highest bidder.”

· VA Blue Water claims update:

The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2017 is a bill to restore the presumption of exposure to Agent Orange by veterans who served in the harbors, bays and territorial seas of Vietnam. The bill was introduced on Jan. 5 by Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) Joseph Courtney (D-Conn.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Dennis Ross (R-Fla.) and Joe Lobiono (R-N.J.). The bill picked up an additional 100 co-sponsors in less than a week. HR 299 would correct a policy by the Veteran’s Affairs implemented in 2002 that striped veterans of the presumption of exposure as stipulated in the Agent Orange Act of 1991. The action was based on the interpretation of the phrase that service in the Republic of Vietnam applies only to those who served in the landmass of Vietnam. The opinion ignored that national sovereignty extended to the territorial seas.

· Military Spouse Job Continuity Act S.143

The Military Spouse Job Continuity Act introduced on Jan. 12 by U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) This legislation would offer a tax credit up to $500 to any military spouse who requires a renewal or transfer of a professional license due to a government-ordered move across state lines for permanent change of station orders. The tax credit would only apply to administrative fees paid to licensing boards or certificate-granting institutions. Additionally, eligible spouses are those who are married to a member of the Armed Forces at the time the member moves to another state under a PCS order and the spouse moves with the member.

· Military family tax burden H.R.282

Spouse State Residency Military spouses would be able to simplify their state residency status — and their tax bills — under new legislation introduced by a pair of Republican lawmakers recently. The Military Residency Choice Act H.R.282 is designed to untangle the sometimes complicated residency rules surrounding military families, whose frequent duty assignment changes and cross-country moves can leave a confusing trail of paperwork. Bill sponsors U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said simplifying those rules could lead to fewer financial problems for those families and even help military spouses continue their careers as they jump from state to state.

“The last thing our military families need is additional stress during tax season,” Wittman said in a statement. “Allowing military families to establish a consistent state of residency will give spouses the confidence to rejoin the workforce when they move and help them better provide for their families.” The new measure allows military spouses to adopt their service members’ state of residency as their own, even if they never lived there before. For all future moves, the couple will have the same state for tax and voting purposes.”

· Air Force readiness:

The Air Force has shrunk from more than 510,000 active duty airmen in fiscal 1991 to about 317,000 the end of 2016 — a drop of nearly 38 percent over those 25 years. After Trump’s election in November, Air Force officials said they hoped to get the service up to 350,000 airmen by the year 2024, and focus most of their growth on the maintenance, nuclear, cyber and space career fields. Air Force officials also want to grow their ranks of drone pilots, who are in great demand as combatant commanders rely more and more on the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aircraft provide.

· One change in the blended retirement system:

To the best of my understanding — this reform of the military retirement system became law in 2015 and takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The new retirement benefit offers a smaller pension check, 40 percent of basic pay after 20 years, yet also includes monthly government contributions to an individual’s retirement account.

“It’s one of the most significant changes to military pay and benefits that we’ve had over the past 70 years,” said Anthony Kurta, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, during a press briefing recently. “We’ll now be able to offer 85 percent of our force a portable government retirement savings while maintaining a traditional pension for those that serve at least 20 years.”

Those eligible to make a decision to opt in to the new blended retirement system are:

— Active duty members with less than 12 years of service as of Dec. 31, 2017.

— Reserve component members who have accrued less than 4,320 retirement points as of Dec. 31, 2017.

— Active duty service members with more than 12 years of service as of Dec. 31, 2017, automatically remain in DoD’s legacy retirement system.

· State of Oklahoma benefits for veterans:

Questions have been asked of service officers of various veteran service organizations about the various benefits offered by the state of Oklahoma to veterans. Following are some of the benefits offered to veteran residents in Oklahoma:

— Reduced fee auto tags are for veterans that have a service connected disability rating of at least 50 percent.

— Free admission to state parks with proof of veteran status.

— The placement of a U.S. flag and the word “veteran” on your driver’s license when you provide proof of military service to the tag agency. This serves as proof of veteran status and allows you free admission to state parks plus veteran discounts at various retail establishments throughout Oklahoma.

— Veterans with a service connected disability rating of at least 60 percent are available for a free hunting and fishing license from the state.

— Remember that veteran organization service officers do not adjudicate a claim filed by a veteran. Service officers assist the veteran with the filing of a claim only.

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

