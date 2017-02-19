Salvation Army RISE class helps students get ahead

The Salvation Army began its Resource Inform Serve Elevate or RISE Initiative Getting Ahead workshop Thursday.

The initiative began in 2014 with preliminary planning to bring the Getting Ahead workshop to Jackson County. The program developed by Philip E. DeVol shows students how to investigate economic realities, community and personal resources, and community prosperity and the impact those factors have on day-to-day life.

Twelve investigators participated in the first night of the 16-week workshop. Investigators were interviewed as part of an application process to select only those committed to understanding the hidden rules of class to build financial, emotional, and social wealth.

The Getting Ahead workshop was held in Lawton in 2015 for the residents of Comanche County with results that can be seen in the lives of those who committed to the program and graduated.

“Self-assessment is a big part of the program, from relationships and addictive behaviors to involvement in the community, so I learned a lot about myself,” said Shamika Wilson, a graduate of the Getting Ahead program in Comanche County.

Etta Mays experienced the Getting Ahead workshop as well and found that committing to the program changed her life, provided her an opportunity for better employment, and showed her how to be an inspiration to her children.

“This program showed me that I had an inter-generational mindset that I needed to change,” Mays said. “It showed me that forgiveness is a wonderful gift that can open unexpected doors.”

Each class begins with a meal for the investigators and facilitators. Free child care is provided and transportation is available for those who need the service. At the conclusion of the meal, the room is closed off to everyone but those involved in the class to promote open discussion.

“We very quickly are becoming a group that opens up to each other,” said Major Ben Walters, President of RISE and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army in Altus.

