Southwest Oklahoma agencies provide resources for dating violence

About 20 percent of high schools reported physical or sexual victimization from a dating partner in the Centers for Disease Control’s or CDC’s 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and according to the CDC, dating violence is widespread and under-reported.

Because unhealthy behaviors can be difficult to recognize, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has made February Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in an effort to raise awareness about abuse in teen and young adult relationships and prevent its spread regardless of gender.

Teen dating violence is any physical, sexual, psychological, or emotional violence within a dating relationship, including stalking. Whether it’s in-person or online, abuse can cause symptoms of depression and anxiety, engagement in unhealthy behaviors such as substance abuse, involvement in antisocial behaviors, and thoughts about suicide, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Local law enforcement agencies such as the Altus Police Department can provide temporary assistance in the case of a domestic violence situation long enough to allow the victim to find a safe place. Agencies such as Associated Christian Ministries Inc. or ACMI House run by Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group that offers assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and Southwestern Youth Services can assist in creating long-term solutions.

The Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General also provides 24-hour victim services for those seeking assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking at 800-522-7233.

According to the CDC, dating violence can occur when those involved believe that dating violence is acceptable, are depressed, anxious, or have other symptoms of trauma, display aggression towards peers or display other aggressive behaviors, use drugs or illegal substances, engage in early sexual activity and have multiple partners, have a friend involved in dating violence, have conflicts with a partner, or witness or experience violence in the home.

For more information, contact Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group at 580-482-5040 or Southwestern Youth Services at 580-482-2809.

Recognizing, preventing abuse

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.