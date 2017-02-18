Altus school menu for Feb. 20-24

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Strawberry cream cheese bagel, Gogurt

Wednesday: Blueberry mini pancakes with syrup

Thursday: Egg patty, biscuit with jelly

Friday: Cereal, cinnamon toast

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Trix cereal bar, yogurt, Craisins

Wednesday: Chocolate chip muffin square

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, apple

Friday: Sausage gravy biscuit

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal, breakfast bar

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Thursday: French toast sticks with syrup

Friday: Cereal, Pop-Tart, fruit

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit

Wednesday: Waffles with syrup, sausage

Thursday: Scrambled eggs, toast with jelly, diced ham

Friday: Oatmeal with boiled eggs

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese, baked beans, broccoli

Wednesday: Pizza burger, corn, salad

Thursday: Ground beef Stroganoff, green beans, cauliflower

Friday: Corn dog, French fries, carrot and raisin salad

Intermediate School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, broccoli or

Salad box

Wednesday: Corn dog, French fries, pickle spears or

Salad box

Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, mixed berries or

Salad box

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing

Junior High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken noodles, green beans or

Hot dog or chili dog, French fries or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, roll or

Chicken patty sandwich, chips, carrot sticks or

Salad bar

Thursday: Tater tot casserole, corn on the cob, roll or

Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries or

Potato bar

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Turkey à la King, steamed rice, carrots, spinach or

Barbecue beef on a bun, coleslaw, French fries or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas, spinach, cauliflower roll or

Hot dog or chili dog with cheese, French fries or

Salad bar or

Grab and go meal

Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll or

Turkey and cheese sandwich, romaine, tomato, Sun Chips or

Nacho and potato bar

Friday: Stuffed-crust pizza, buttered corn, romaine lettuce salad or

Cheeseburger, French fries, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion