Altus school menu for Feb. 20-24

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Strawberry cream cheese bagel, Gogurt
Wednesday: Blueberry mini pancakes with syrup
Thursday: Egg patty, biscuit with jelly
Friday: Cereal, cinnamon toast
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Trix cereal bar, yogurt, Craisins
Wednesday: Chocolate chip muffin square
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, apple
Friday: Sausage gravy biscuit
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal, breakfast bar
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Thursday: French toast sticks with syrup
Friday: Cereal, Pop-Tart, fruit
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit
Wednesday: Waffles with syrup, sausage
Thursday: Scrambled eggs, toast with jelly, diced ham
Friday: Oatmeal with boiled eggs
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese, baked beans, broccoli
Wednesday: Pizza burger, corn, salad
Thursday: Ground beef Stroganoff, green beans, cauliflower
Friday: Corn dog, French fries, carrot and raisin salad
Intermediate School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, broccoli or
Salad box
Wednesday: Corn dog, French fries, pickle spears or
Salad box
Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, mixed berries or
Salad box
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing
Junior High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken noodles, green beans or
Hot dog or chili dog, French fries or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, roll or
Chicken patty sandwich, chips, carrot sticks or
Salad bar
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, corn on the cob, roll or
Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries or
Potato bar
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad or
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Turkey à la King, steamed rice, carrots, spinach or
Barbecue beef on a bun, coleslaw, French fries or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas, spinach, cauliflower roll or
Hot dog or chili dog with cheese, French fries or
Salad bar or
Grab and go meal
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll or
Turkey and cheese sandwich, romaine, tomato, Sun Chips or
Nacho and potato bar
Friday: Stuffed-crust pizza, buttered corn, romaine lettuce salad or
Cheeseburger, French fries, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion