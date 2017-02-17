Jackson County child pornography case among recent first appearances

Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Feb. 16 before Judge Brad Leverett.

First appearances enable defendants to learn the bond, court date and charges issued.

Steven Foreman, 52, of Altus, was taken into custody in 2016 on four charges of aggravated possession of child pornography. Foreman has a court date of 2 p.m. March 20. Bond was set at $500,000.

Katherine Ballard, 27, of Quanah, Texas, has been charged with two counts of petit larceny. Ballard has a court date of 9 a.m. March 8. Bond was set at $100,000.

Anthony Breeze, 22, of Altus, was taken into custody for failure to appear in court on charges of obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Breeze has a court date of 9 a.m. March 1 at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000.

Darrel Corliss, 45, of Hollis, pleaded guilty to driving with a license that has been canceled, suspended, or revoked. With the guilty plea, Corliss will be responsible for serving five days in jail with credit for five days already served, paying $150 in fines and court costs.

Gale Mitchell, 56, of Altus, was taken into custody on a charge of knowingly concealing stolen property from December 2012 and for failure to pay child support. Mitchell has a court date of 9:30 a.m. March 8. Bond was set at $10,000.

Mobutu Morgan, 42, of Altus, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance from June 2013. Morgan has a court date of 9 a.m. March 21. Bond was set at $100,000.

Jason See, 35, of Altus, was taken into custody for failure to pay court costs on a charge of public intoxication from September 2016. See is to be released from custody once $155 in court costs have been paid, seven days in jail have been served with $25 credit per day, or a combination of the two.

Christopher Vasquez, 26, of Altus, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to pay taxes due to the state from May 2016. Vasquez is slated to be released from custody once $505 in court costs have been paid, 20 days in jail have been served with $25 credit per day, or a combination of the two.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

