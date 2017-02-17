Altus retail development underway, car wash being constructed

The Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation or SWEDC, met in regular session Thursday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

Present at the meeting were Marty Clinton, Jim Gover, Jed Winters, Roger Hill, Kevin Martin, Rick Henry, Janice Cain, Dale Latham, Jack Smiley and Jason Winters.

Chairman Rick Henry called the meeting to order and introduced the newest member of the SWEDC, Jed Winters from the Altus Chamber of Commerce.

The committee approved the minutes from the Jan. 19 meeting. The minutes of the meeting of the Business Improvement Grant Committee were also approved.

The establishments awarded the Business Improvement Grant were Belles and Beaux, Smalts Furniture, White Buffalo Coffee Bar, Hurst Brothers and Jam Construction and Yellow Rose Firing Range for a total of $20,000 in grant money that has been allocated to be used for reimbursement on approved projects.

“I think it’s a great mix that we’ve been able to help those who have come in and those who have been around for a while,” said Brian Bush, president and chief executive officer of the Altus Chamber of Commerce.

Monthly payable claims for Jan. 17-Feb. 7 in the amount of $20,096.82 were approved for payment.

“There are good opportunities for a small grant with National Endowment for the Arts, if that’s something from a community standpoint that we want to look at,” Keith Webber said, “And public arts are never a bad thing.”

New businesses that have opened recently include Chicken Express and White Buffalo Coffee Bar, and Hobby Lobby is scheduled to open in Altus in October 2017, according to Bush.

“Because the city was willing to work with Locke Supply to get their building project going, we’ll be on track to have Hobby Lobby open by the end of this calendar year,” Bush said. “And the impressions of business owners who have worked with the city have been positive.”

Barbara Burleson, City of Altus planning director, informed the committee that a new car wash is currently being constructed at 209 E. Tamarack Road and there are currently 21 residential building permits on file.

From left, Marty Clinton, Jim Gover, Jed Winters, Roger Hill, Kevin Martin, Rick Henr, and Janice Cain at the regular meeting of the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Committee-1.jpg From left, Marty Clinton, Jim Gover, Jed Winters, Roger Hill, Kevin Martin, Rick Henr, and Janice Cain at the regular meeting of the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

