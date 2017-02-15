Council gains new members

Elections for Altus City Council positions open in Ward I and II were held Tuesday along with two offices in Blair Public Schools, one office in Duke Public Schools and a Blair Public School transportation proposition.

Candidates for Altus City Council included Nathan Covington and John Womack in Ward I and incumbent Jon Kidwell and Dan Goodson III in Ward II.

In Ward I, John Womack received 89 votes and 80.18 percent of the votes cast and Nathan Covington received 22 votes and 19.82 percent of the votes cast.

In Ward II, Jon Kidwell received 77.53 percent of the votes with 69 total votes and Dan Goodson III received 22.47 percent of the votes cast with 20 total votes.

Kidwell served his first term on the Altus City Council from 1984 to 1988. He returned to the Altus City Council in February 2015 to fill a position left open by the resignation of Michael Beason. This is his third city council election.

Though Womack is new the Altus City Council, he hopes to serve his community as it has served him.

“Altus has given me an opportunity to live, work and raise a family in a great community,” Womack said. “Altus has been good to me and I want to give back.”

Blair Public Schools candidate for Office No. 2 Brandi Boley received 56.25 percent of votes cast and 108 total votes in opposition to Shane Chapman who received 43.75 percent of votes cast with 84 total votes.

Candidate for Office No. 4 Jeremy Rodriguez received 78.01 percent of the votes cast with 149 total votes and Marianne J. Nagy received 21.99 percent of the votes cast with 42 total votes.

Blair constituents voted for the Blair Public Schools transportation proposition by 113 votes with 77 votes opposing the proposition designated to fund the purchase of school buses.

For the office in Duke Public Schools, Rafe Hall received 55.81 percent of the votes with 120 total votes and Terri Ledbetter Pearson received 44.19 percent of the votes with 95 total votes.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.