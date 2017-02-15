Buchanan praises Pruitt for EPA chief

An area native cites federal overreach and recommends support for Environmental Protection Agency nominee.

“For years, farmers and ranchers have faced costly and overreaching regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency,” Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Tom Buchanan said in a press release recently regarding Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. “As farmers and ranchers, we believe in protecting the environment; in fact, we are among the best stewards of the land, air, water and environment. But many times, the EPA has unnecessarily regulated family farmers and ranchers, hindering their efforts to maintain production of the world’s most abundant and highest quality food supply.”

“The EPA is in need of an administrator who will protect the environment without inhibiting economic growth,” Altus native Buchanan said. “We believe Attorney General Pruitt is the right person for the job. He believes in sound science, is committed to a transparent rule-making process, and understands how regulations affect the lives of Americans.”

“We are pleased with the efforts of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Chairman John Barrasso and Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe in advancing Attorney General Pruitt’s nomination, and look forward to his confirmation on the Senate floor,” he said.