Miss Altus 2017 crowned

The 47th Annual Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant was held at the Altus City Auditorium on Saturday and eight young women competed for the title of Miss Altus 2017.

Contestants included Angelica Sanchez, Darcy George, Emilie James, Meaghan Dorn, Brianna Barker, Rachel Reeves, Jessica Wohlford and Talayna Petzold.

Present to show their support and lend their talents to the night’s pageant were visiting reigning royals Miss Oklahoma 2016 Sarah Klein, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Nicole Jia, Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Addison Price, Miss Altus Outstanding Teen 2017 Lynzie Herron and Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron.

This year’s theme was Sparkle and Shine, commemorating the memory of Ovena Milton, one of the founders of the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant who was described by Mast of Ceremonies Robert Yockam as a radiant, positive person who was dedicated to making the pageant a success.

The pageant began with a dance number featuring the 2017 Miss Altus contestants, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron and Miss Altus Star Katie Beth Davis.

From toe-tapping jazz routines to piano performances, each young lady presented her talent with enthusiasm and skill, offered answers to critical questions to topical questions, and showed her dedication to physical fitness racking up points in the swimsuit, evening wear, talent and interview portions of the pageant.

“They’re sweet, talented young women with critical platforms,” pageant promoter Rollann Horschler said.

Platforms ranged from cancer awareness to the importance of volunteering and encouraging children to dream, achieve, believe.

Miss Oklahoma Sarah Klein and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Nicole Jia performed piano selections, Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Addison Price performed a jazz routine to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes,” Miss Altus Outstanding Teen 2017 Lynzie Herron sang “I Enjoy Being a Girl” from “Flower Drum Song,” and Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron sang Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”

After a lively jazz routine to “Skeletons” and interview segment, Meaghan Dorn was crowned Miss Altus 2017 by Miss Altus 2016 Lynzie Herron after a heartfelt tribute to the many people who helped her succeed in the last year.

Dorn received a $1,000 college scholarship, wardrobe allowances, the official Miss America Crown and a Fossil watch from Crown Jewelry, a bouquet of roses from Petal Pushers and gift certificates from many local businesses.

Dorn, 19, of Mangum, also received the Interview Award, Physical Fitness and Swimsuit Award, Talent Award, Pizzazz Award, Poise and Elegance Award and an education scholarship.

Brianna Barker was named 1st runner-up and awarded a two-year scholarship from Western Oklahoma State College. Emilie James was named 2nd runner -up and received the Rookie Interview Award.

Darcy George was named Miss Congeniality and received the Art of Encouragement for Community Service Award and the Special Achievement Award. Rachel Reeves was named Miss Photogenic and given a one-year scholarship from Western Oklahoma State College. Angelica Sanchez won the non-finalist Talent Award.

Scholarships and prizes exceeded $40,000 for the 2017 Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant.

Judges for the pageant included Steve Robinson, Carolyn Hefner, Cindy Ade, Rick Woodward and Curt Johnson.

Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron crowns Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CrowningRGB-1.jpg Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron crowns Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn. Miss Altus 2017 contestant Emilie James performs a jazz-tap routine to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin’.” http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_EmilieRGB-1.jpg Miss Altus 2017 contestant Emilie James performs a jazz-tap routine to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin’.” From left, Angelica Sanchez, Rachel Reeves, Emilie James, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Brianna Barker, Darcy George, Talayna Petzold, Jessica Wohlford and Miss Altus Star Katie Beth Davis. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Group1RGB-1.jpg From left, Angelica Sanchez, Rachel Reeves, Emilie James, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Brianna Barker, Darcy George, Talayna Petzold, Jessica Wohlford and Miss Altus Star Katie Beth Davis. From left, Miss Oklahoma 2016 Sarah Klein, Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Addison Price, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Nicole Jia and Miss Altus Outstanding Teen 2017 Lynzie Herron. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Group2RGB-1.jpg From left, Miss Oklahoma 2016 Sarah Klein, Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Addison Price, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Nicole Jia and Miss Altus Outstanding Teen 2017 Lynzie Herron. From left, Jessica Wohlford answers an interview question asked by Miss Oklahoma 2016 Sarah Klein. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_InterviewRGB-1.jpg From left, Jessica Wohlford answers an interview question asked by Miss Oklahoma 2016 Sarah Klein.

Eight contestantsvie for the crown

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.