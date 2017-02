Altus will hold a city council election for Ward I and Ward II Feb. 14.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates for Ward I are John Womack and Nathaniel Covington.

Candidates for Ward II are John Kidwell and Dan Goodson III.

Only voters living in Ward I or Ward II may participate, and they must live in the ward they are voting for.