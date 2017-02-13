ODOT awards $82 million in contracts

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Monday meeting included an update on federal transportation funding and the state legislative session and approval of contracts for Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge rehabilitation projects in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Contracts also were awarded for a weigh station project in Cimarron County, highway reconstruction in Wagoner County and 20 resurfacing jobs statewide.

Executive Director Mike Patterson told the commission that several bills have been filed by state lawmakers to change how motor fuel is taxed and where the revenue is directed, which would affect state funding for highways and bridges.

“We hope to see reforms that tie revenues from state motor fuel taxes more directly to funding for our infrastructure. We’re looking forward to being part of the conversation with the legislature about how the state funds transportation going forward,” Patterson said.

To take full advantage of the upcoming summer construction season, ODOT already has committed all of its federal funding authorized by the continuing federal resolution that expires in late April. As a result, the upcoming April and May lettings will be considerably smaller since ODOT is excluding most highway projects with federal funding in case Congress does not reauthorize funding before April 28.

The commission voted to award contracts for a more than $8 million project to rehabilitate the Harvard Ave., Pittsburg Ave., Yale Ave. and Memorial Rd. bridges over Interstate 244 and a $5.8 million project to rehabilitate several ramps at the Interstate 44 and Interstate 244 junction in Tulsa. Also approved was a contract to improve a drainage structure under Interstate 240 near Eastern Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Commissioners approved a nearly $3 million contract to replace the weigh station on U.S. 56 and U.S. 412 near Boise City and a $14 million contract to reconstruct more than six miles of SH 16 between Wagoner and Okay. They also approved contracts for 20 resurfacing projects including improvements to U.S. 270 in Beaver County, SH-78 in Bryan County, U.S. 69 in Ottawa County and U.S. 81 in Jefferson County.

In all, commissioners awarded 50 contracts totaling $82 million to improve bridges, highways, interstates and roads in 37 counties. Contracts were awarded for projects in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Bryan, Cimarron, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Harmon, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Latimer, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, Major, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Texas, Tillman, Wagoner, Washita and Woodward counties.

The eight-member panel, appointed by the governor to oversee the state’s transportation development, awards project contracts for road and bridge construction every month. The next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 6.

A list of all awarded contracts may be found by visiting www.odot.org/contracts.

