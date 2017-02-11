WOSC regents honor student ministers

The Western Oklahoma State College board of regents is the governing body for the institution.

The board consists of Chair Cindy Clayton, Vice Chair Brent Howard, Secretary Scott Northrip, Justin Lewis, Mark Dodson and Dr. Dana Darby.

Recently, the board of regents met in regular session at WOSC at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus.

President Dr. Phil Birdine attended the meeting with members of the college support staff in admissions, business affairs, and alumni relations.

At the meeting, Brad and Wendy Pryor were presented with a lifetime membership to the WOSC Alumni Foundation for their work with students through Cross Brand Ministries.

Since 2011, the Pryors, with the help of the Altus Baptist Collegiate Ministry and Olustee First Baptist Church, have met with the WOSC rodeo team at their practice arena for a free meal and Bible study. Sophomore Vice President Taylor Tison was present to give the award.

The board approved a motion to take a request from academic affairs Vice President Lisa Greenlee to consider the North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre as an additional location to provide college courses and programs to Oklahoma’s inmate population.

The medium-security prison houses up to 2,400 male inmates and already has adult basic education programs for inmates available. The Oklahoma State Department of Education accredits the literacy, Adult Basic Education or ABE and high school equivalency programs that are available to inmates with a need for primary education. The ability to obtain higher education is also available for those incarcerated in Oklahoma prisons under the authority of the Department of Corrections.

The board also approved a personnel resignation for Guy Smith who served as the rodeo coach and instructor at WOSC since 2007. Smith previously won Rodeo Coach of the Year in 2010, has seen the rodeo program update practice facilities to include an outdoor calf-roping lane, an outdoor arena, a covered arena and round pen.

From left, Brad and Wendy Pryor accept a plaque in recognition of their service and dedication to WOSC from student senate Vice President Taylor Tison.

