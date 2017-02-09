Dominos robbers sought

Officers at the Altus Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that was reported shortly after midnight Thursday morning at Domino’s Pizza at 813 E. Broadway St.

The two suspects, described as black males, were wearing dark colored hoodies and had their faces covered, according to the Altus Police Department. After forcing their way into the business through the back door, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employees. The two suspects were last seen running westbound in the alley after taking an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries reported. The Altus Police Department is asking anyone with information about this armed robbery to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-tips (8477). All callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.