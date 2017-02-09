Four-year litigation comes to $7.9 million settlement

Settlement regarding pending litigation was brought to the city council Jan. 3 in regular session. The settlement was in favor of the City of Altus and Altus Municipal Authority.

The litigation included City of Altus and Altus Municipal Authority as plaintiffs vs. Glenn Briggs and Associates Inc.; Indeck Power Equipment Co.; and Hydranautics as defendants vs. Glenn Briggs and Associates Inc. As third-party plaintiff vs. Federal Insurance Co.; and The Plexus Group LLC as third-party defendants; Jackson County District Court Case No. CJ-2013-144 began in November 2013.

In the suit, city and AMA boards claimed fraud against Hydranautics alleging that “Plaintiffs are entitled to punitive damages for the fraudulent acts and omissions of Indeck and Hydranautics with regards to their hiding and withholding information concerning damages to the plant,” according to court records in the plaintiff’s third amended petition.

The plaintiffs claimed that Indeck “breached the contract by failing to fulfill its obligations under the contract,” listing breaching warranties, negligence of design, supervisions, maintenance, planning and/or evaluating the water treatment plant and improvements and fraudulent assertions as basis for an amount in excess of $75,000 for punitive damages, and claimed Indeck and Hydranautics also “conspired to withhold information and test results from Plaintiffs which would have notified Plaintiffs of mistakes and damages to the water treatment system caused by the acts and/or omissions of Indeck and/or Hydranautic’s during the initial operations.”

According to a statement from Indeck Power Equipment Co., Indeck submitted a bid to the City of Altus with Hydronautic’s membranes and was awarded the project and entered in to a contract with the city June 3, 2003, wherein Indeck agreed to construct the plant in accordance with the drawings and specifications prepared by Glenn Briggs and Associates.

The contract provided that “the contractor would furnish all materials, supplies, tools, equipment, labor and other services necessary for the construction and completion of the project described therein with an included bid for replacement of the ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis membranes in the amount of $939,120.”

In a statement from Indeck, construction began on the Altus water treatment plant in October 2003. Between that date and October 2014, Indeck submitted and was paid for 10 partial payments. The plant went online May 2005. In April 2006, unusual pressure readings led to an autopsy of one of the reverse osmosis membranes, which was removed and sent to a third-party laboratory, Nalco, the results of which were reportedly discussed with Bob Stephenson with Altus Public Works.

The city council in regular session Feb. 7 approved the final general release and settlement agreement as executed by the parties for the pending litigation that was reached Dec. 22, 2016.

The settlement included all claims arising from the litigation. The settlement is in the amount of $7.9 million paid to the City of Altus and Altus Municipal Authority as follows: $3.9 million by Hydranautics, $3.5 million by Federal Insurance Continental Casualty Company on behalf of Indeck Power Equipment Company and $500,000 from Continental Casualty Company on behalf of Indeck Power Equipment Company, according to the settlement agreement discussed by the Altus City Council on Feb. 7.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

