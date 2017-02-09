Committee sparks progress toward a healthy community

Strategizing ways to ignite a culture of healthy lifestyles throughout the community is an ongoing task that the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT pursues through a series of specialized subcommittees.

The committee discussed progress made in regular a monthly meeting Wednesday.

The six subcommittees of JCCHAT are the Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee, Nutrition and Fitness Task Force, Substance Awareness, Community Based Services, Community Health Team and Southwest Oklahoma Community Health Improvement Organization or SWOKCHIO. Each subcommittee focuses on one area of community health improvement.

To create a streamlined force for substance awareness and education, the Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee and Substance Awareness requested that JCCHAT allow the consolidation of the two subcommittees, as is required in its bylaws. The consolidation was approved and a new name for the consolidated committee was discussed.

“We all thought it would be a good fit to merge and work together,” Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee Chair Rosalyn Hall said.

Hall presented a report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET, Healthy Living Program. The report found that between 2006 and 2015, tobacco use, poor diet and sedentary lifestyle contributed to the prevalence of heart disease and stroke, cancer, diabetes and lung disease that caused 60 percent of deaths in Oklahoma.

The Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee and Substance Awareness subcommittee are currently working toward two big events in the future. The Chew Week on Feb. 19-25 focuses on tobacco cessation education and the Kick the Habit Kickball Tournament in April is currently in planning stages as a free, family friendly event.

“Last year we set up an obstacle course and ball toss for the younger kids while the older kids played kickball,” Dietitian Haley Babb said. “We’re looking forward to another good tournament.”

Community Based Services Chair Jeannie Brandon reported that another six weeks of parenting classes through Parent Pro at Jackson County Health Department are about to begin.

“These classes help parents connect and understand their children,” Brandon said. “Parents receive a book and there are light refreshments provided.”

Belinda Dimitraos gave a presentation about the 1 Billion Steps Challenge currently underway. Dimitraos reported that the Great Plains Literacy Council Windwalkers has 21 participants who track and compare their steps as a method toward achieving healthier habits.

Babb, former chair of the Nutrition and Fitness Task Force, reported that all body mass index project results collected from participating schools in 2016 have been tabulated and sent out to be given to parents during parent-teacher conferences.

SWOKCHIO Chair Chris Riffle discussed the subcommittee’s focus on senior care in Altus as a priority for the group’s future efforts.

JCCHAT was established in March 2002 through the Oklahoma Turning Point Initiative to improve the health of Jackson County. It is made up of members who are involved in health care, senior care, city government, behavioral services, local businesses and education.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

