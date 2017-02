Four Altus residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the Fall 2016 semester.

Paul Davis, Sarah Gilstad, and Jay Jordan were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Kyle Reich was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and the Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69.