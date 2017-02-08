Safer railroad crossing planned

The Altus City Council met immediately following the Altus Municipal Authority or AMA session.

Council members Rick Henry, Doyle Jencks, Jon Kidwell, Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winters, Perry Shelton, Chris Riffle and Dwayne Martin were present along with Mayor Jack Smiley.

The council approved the consent agenda consisting of the minutes from the regular session held Jan. 17, receipt of claims list, monthly reports from Main Street Altus for January 2017 and Southern Prairie Library System for November 2016, and approval of an ordinance amending Section 6-1 Altus Code, Article I, in General, Chapter 6 Aviation, to replace the text of Section 6-1, Violations with Section 6- 1 Airport fees generally, that airport fees at the Altus-Quartz Mountain Regional Airport are established by resolution approved by the city council as recommended by the airport advisory board.

The fees as recommended by the airport advisory board recommended scheduled fees and charges of $100 for a monthly charge for derelict aircraft tie-down, $25 per hour for after hour call out for local and transit, $15 for towing to or from T-hangars, $150 for hangar cleanup, $200 for trash haul-off, and $50 for an annual refrigerator permit. The council approved the resolution.

The council approved the general release and settlement agreement for Jackson County District Court Case No. CJ-2013-144.

The council appointed Bob Mills of the Mills Company to serve as agent buyer to design and build the partial shed enclosure at Altus Public Works facility.

The council approved a project agreement for a federal-aid railroad project at the at-grade crossings of Wichita, Tillman and Jackson Railway at various locations throughout Altus. The council then approved of the participation in the federal-aid project.

On May 3, 2016, the city council authorized city staff to close down portions of streets to improve a railroad crossing in the 600 block of South Navajoe Street. Homes near the crossing obstructed the view making the area potentially life-threatening.

The project funded by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in the amount of $314,000 is set to include the installation of pedestal mounted flashing light signals with gate arms at the Navajoe Street crossing and closing the railroad crossings at Benson and Lee streets and an alley crossing west of Navajoe Street.

The council approved changing the zoning classification of the property at 621 S. Main St. From business park to auto-urban commercial at the Altus City Planning Commission’s recommendation.

The council went in to executive session and no votes were taken concerning negotiations between the city and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120 and the pending interest arbitration proceeding set for Feb. 15, 2017, including discussion of a possible agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2016-2017 and/or the terms of the city’s last best offer.

Once out of executive session, the council approved the authorization of a resolution of the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement and authorized the mayor to execute the agreement.

Smiley challenged the city staff to consider an ordinance to require the municipality to keep a reserve fund at all times in case of natural disaster emergencies.

