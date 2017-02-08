Municipal authority works toward improvements

The Altus Municipal Authority or AMA, met in regular session Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

Authority members Rick Henry, Doyle Jencks, Jon Kidwell, Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winters, Perry Shelton, Chris Riffle and Dwayne Martin and Mayor Jack Smiley were present for the meeting.

The AMA consent agenda including the minutes from the Jan. 17 session, receipt of claims list, acknowledgment of payment No. 6 to HCCCo, LLC General Contractor for work on the Water Treatment Plant Improvements Phase II in the amount of $706,500.75, and acknowledgement of payment No. 2 for replacement of mechanical bar screen and effluent control gates project to J.S. Haren Company of Athens, Tennessee in the amount of $18,702 was approved.

After a discussion about an annual contract for backfill, sod and cleanup after water leak repairs to C.E. Williams Construction of Lone Wolf, the authority voted to reject the annual contract at the suggestion of City Manager Janice Cain to do the work internally.

The AMA awarded a $22,749 contract to Mills Company of Altus to design and build a partial enclosure for an existing shed at Altus Public Works facility.

The City of Altus issued a bid solicitation for the enclosure to protect two hydroexcavation units with water tanks, pumps, and hoses that susceptible to damage in the event of freezing weather. The units are used to excavate soil as needed to repair water leaks. Currently the units are parked outside and must be drained each day and refilled each morning to prevent freeze damage. The project will convert the eastern bay of an existing lean-to style shed into an enclosed, heated space for the two units.

The board approved the final release and settlement agreement for pending litigation between City of Altus and Altus Municipal Authority, plaintiffs, vs. Glenn Briggs and Associates Inc.; Indeck Power Equipment Co.; and Hydranautics, defendants vs. Glenn Briggs and Associates Inc. third-party plaintiff vs. Federal Insurance Co.; and The Plexus Group LLC, third-party defendants in Jackson County District Court Case No. CJ-2013-144.

The meeting adjourned with no new business.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.