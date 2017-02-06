ASYMCA to hold sixth annual festival

The Altus Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association, or ASYMCA, will hold their sixth annual chocolate festival at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. at Days Inn of Altus, 2804 N. Main St. in Altus.\

It will feature an array of chocolates, wine and silent auction items provided by local businesses.

“The silent auction items are even more beautiful than ever with lots of choices for wonderful Valentine’s gifts,” said Joan Wilcoxen, executive director of the ASYMCA.

The ASYMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to making military life easier for the youngest military families located in Altus by providing low or no cost programs.

Though it locally supports the Air Force, nationally the organization supports all five branches of the military. It hosts 34 braches and affiliates supporting 59 of the countries largest military installations. The ASYMCA does so with only about 500 employees but relies on more than 10,000 volunteers to deliver more than 112,000 volunteer hours.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $40 per couple and may be purchased at Shamrock Bank, NBC Bank or at the door on the day of the event.

For more information contact Joan Wilcoxen at 580-471-9733.

ASYMCA Secretary Vallerie Houtchens with some of the several dozen baskets ready for the festival. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_festRGB.jpg ASYMCA Secretary Vallerie Houtchens with some of the several dozen baskets ready for the festival. Courtesy Photo

Event will benefit Altus Air Force Base families