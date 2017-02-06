A chili supper is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Martha Road Baptist Church, 20388 CR North in Altus. The event costs $5 per person at the door, is for men and boys and will feature guest speaker Jerrod McPherson of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Door prizes include a Remington 870 model 12-gauge shotgun. For more information contact Kevin Baker at 580-482-3377 or kevin@martharoadbaptist.org.

An interactive Army exhibit is scheduled for Feb. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Altus High School at 400 Park Ave. in Altus. Exhibits will include a night vision display, CROWS system simulator, hands-on equipment, laser shot system, XM-25 simulator, and Career Navigator software. For more information contact Sergeant First Class Oliver Person at 580-482-0922 or oliver.r.person.mil@mail.mil.com.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Men of Faith in Action monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. The featured speaker is Matt Moran of the Altus Times and the event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information contact Jeff Greenlee at 405-397-6553 or jgreenlee@nbcok.com.

The Altus ASYMCA is hosting the 6th Annual Chocolate Festival at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. It is a chance to dress up and enjoy chocolate, wine, music, and a silent auction. Great chance to get those Valentine’s Day gifts for your sweetheart! The event will be held at the Days Inn of Altus, 2804 North Main. Tickets are on sale at the Shamrock Bank of Altus, all branches of NBC Banks, and at the door. Tickets prices are $25 a person or $40 per couple. For more information contact Joan Wilcoxen at 580-471-9733.

The Altus High School Choir will be delivering Singing Valentine’s for Valentine’s Day. You can choose from various songs for the choir to sing to your Valentine. Prices vary on the songs and the gifts. For more information, contact Choir Director Nick Young 580-481-2663 or nyoung@altusps.com.

A Fundraiser Gala is slated Feb. 23 at Life Service at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

Tickets for the Feb. 24 Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game are being sold by the Altus High School choir students who will be performing the National Anthem before the game. To purchase tickets, contact Choir Director Nick Young 580-481-2663 or nyoung@altusps.com.

A garage sale fundraiser is slated for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Road in Altus. Proceeds are designated for That Altus Band trips. For more information contact Julie Lynch at 940-636-5652 or Ambra Finstad at 580-471-8228.

A grand opening is slated March 4 for Life Services at Pathways at 1721 N. Main St., Suite 2 in Altus. For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-649-9853 or altuspathways@gmail.com.

Mobile Smiles Oklahoma and Operation C.A.R.E Ministries are sponsoring Free Dentistry for the Community April 3rd & 4th at Operation C.A.R.E Ministries. Care is provided with appointment only and with approval from Operation C.A.R.E. 221 W. Walnut St., Altus. To be approved for an appointment, go into the Operation C.A.R.E. office between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 23 or March 2, 9, 16, and 23. Assistance determined case-by-case basis. For more information, call 580-318-2490.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 outstanding program awards for local education foundations until April 3. The program honors public school foundations with trophies and monetary awards of $1,000 each to be presented at an Oct. 7 fall forum. For more information contact Karen Rose at 918-743-5533 or krose@ofe.org.

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Altus who cannot afford services are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 30 to April 17 at the Towers Apartments, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. The service is provided for those with an annual income of $54,000 or less by Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP and no appointments are necessary. For more information call 580-482-1221 .

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Hollis who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Hollis Head Start at 580-688-9177.

Tax tax preparation services for low to moderate income taxpayers in Mangum who cannot afford services are available through April 17 by calling Mangum Head Start at 580-782-3712.