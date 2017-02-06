Municipal filingsset for area towns

Candidates for municipal office in 6 Jackson County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Feb. 6. and ending at 5 p.m. Feb. 8.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:

*Town of Blair — Board of Trustees, Ward 2,four year term

*Town of Blair — Board of Trustee, Ward 4, four year term

*Town of Duke — two town trustees – four year terms

*Town of East Duke — one — town trustee – two year unexpired term

*Town of Eldorado — three town trustees – four year terms

*Town of Eldorado — one town trustee – two year unexpired term

*Town of Headrick — two town trustees – four year terms

*Town of Martha — two town trustees – four year terms

*Town of Olustee — two town trustees – four year terms

*Town of Olustee — town clerk-treasurer — two year unexpired term

The nunicipal offices at stake in Blair, East Duke, Eldorado, Headrick, Martha and Olustee will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled April 4, 2017.