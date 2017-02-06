Root joins JCMH board

Recently, the Jackson County Memorial Hospital, or JCMH, Board of Trustees met in regular session to discuss the business of the hospital for the month of January.

Dr. John Root was welcomed to the board of trustees as the physician representative for a two-year term. Root took the oath of office for his appointment, and the minutes for the December 2016 session were approved.

The annual review of the 401K plan was presented to the board by representatives from Charles Schwab. The review through Nov. 30, 2016 indicated that there are 812 plan participants with a total of $69 million in assets. No changes in the investment review through Oct. 31, 2016 were recommended at that time.

The board discussed the progress of JCMH outreach clinics. Financial statistics showed 264 admissions and 151 outpatient procedures and observation were contributed to JCMH in December 2016.

Steve Hartgraves reported that JCMH will soon be contracting with Shortgrass Community Health Center in Hollis to offer primary care service for one half day a week. Dr. Alejandro Pacheco from the JCMH Medical Clinic will be providing the service.

The board approved the JCMH Level IV Trauma Center Commitment Statement as a part of the ongoing service to three regions in southwest Oklahoma in compliance with Oklahoma Trauma Care regulations that facilitate and coordinate a multidisciplinary system response to severely injured patients.

Fixed assets from Funded Depreciation and Designated Funds to Funded Depreciation were approved in the amount of $38,278.94 for December 2016.

Nancy Davidson presented the financial report for December. Net patient service revenue was slightly over budget while overall expenses were under by 4.2 percent, resulting in a net income of $257,427.

Steve Hartgraves reported that recruitment efforts are focused on hiring an obstetrician/gynecologist, while efforts to find a general surgeon in previous months have paid off, and a new general surgeon will be joining the JCMH staff in March.

