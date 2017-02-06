Frederick’s Fantastic Oyster Fry brings gulf coast to the plains

FREDERICK — The 2017 Oyster Fry date has been set. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick.

This year will be Frederick’s 28th year serving oysters. Diners at Frederick’s Fantastic Oyster Fry will have their choice of fried oysters or raw oysters. The dinner also comes with homemade coleslaw, chips, bread and a drink. Homemade desserts will also be available for a minimal cost from the Frederick 4-H.

Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce office or at participating businesses in Frederick. Tickets may also be purchased in advance by credit card through a secure website at www.frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.

Patrons are encouraged to use this secure site, as this will allow the Chamber office to process your order much more quickly. Tickets will cost $25 the day of the oyster fry. A craft show in the Frederick Middle School Gymnasium will run in conjunction with the oyster fry. Over forty different vendors will offer a wide variety of items for sale and exhibit including toys, pottery, hand-forged steel items, candy, jewelry, woodcrafts, leather crafts, candles, needlework and more. The craft show will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. New this year will be two vendors who deal in a variety of pearls and handmade pearl jewelry.

Several free attractions will be open that day including the Pioneer Townsite Museum, The Crawford Collection, The Ramona Theater, the WWII Airborne Team Demonstration Team’s Hangar and the Hackberry Flat Center.

For more information on attractions, tickets and events, contact the Frederick Chamber of Commerce at 580-335-2126 or go to www.frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.