State Briefs

Oklahoma seeking disaster declaration for January ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is requesting a major disaster declaration from the federal government for an ice storm that hit the state last month.

Fallin’s office announced Thursday that Oklahoma is seeking the declaration for 10 counties impacted by the Jan. 13-16 storm.

The storm caused widespread power outages in northwest Oklahoma and led to at least four deaths and 65 injuries. The governor’s office estimated the storm also caused more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

If approved, the designation would provide federal funding to assist cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and other storm response costs.

The counties seeking aid are: Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.

Agency traces listeria in Blue Bell product to Iowa supplier

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Federal inspectors have confirmed listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream that prompted another recall of its products originated with a third-party supplier.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2k4mlh4 ) that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Iowa-based Aspen Hills detailing the company’s failures in preventing contamination.

The contamination that forced the Blue Bell recall in October was traced to Aspen Hills’ chocolate chip cookie dough.

Blue Bell credited its testing program with identifying the presence of listeria in the dough.

At the time, Blue Bell was regaining some of its market share following a debilitating recall the year before resulting from 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Aspen Hills ceased production at the end of December.

Crews battling 2 wildfires in southeastern Oklahoma

STIGLER, Okla. (AP) — Crews are battling two wildfires in rural eastern Oklahoma that have burned more than 10 square miles combined.

Oklahoma Forestry Services fire management chief Mark Goeller said the first fire in Haskell County was about 50 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, but might continue to burn for another two days. Goeller said no homes or other structures were immediately threatened.

A second fire was burning about 5 miles northwest of Wilburton in Latimer County, but Goeller said officials haven’t determined how much of it has been contained.

Both counties are located in part of the state experiencing the worst drought conditions.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, issued a rare national fire advisory for Oklahoma on Wednesday because of persistent drought and dry vegetation. The advisory is in effect for two weeks and warns residents and fire departments to prepare for potentially severe wildfires.

Oklahoma is just entering its peak fire season of February and March, but dozens of wildfires have already scorched thousands of acres in the past two months.

Oklahoma ‘s drought has lasted several years. Except for a handful of counties in the very southwestern part of the state, most of Oklahoma is in some state of drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.