Oklahoma seeking disaster declaration for January ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is requesting a major disaster declaration from the federal government for an ice storm that hit the state last month.

Fallin’s office announced Thursday that Oklahoma is seeking the declaration for 10 counties impacted by the Jan. 13-16 storm.

The storm caused widespread power outages in northwest Oklahoma and led to at least four deaths and 65 injuries. The governor’s office estimated the storm also caused more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

If approved, the designation would provide federal funding to assist cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and other storm response costs.

The counties seeking aid are: Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.