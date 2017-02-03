Kirkpatrick joins editorial staff

Kate Kirkpatrick has joined the editorial staff of the Altus Times.

Kate graduated from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif. with a Bachelor of English degree in 2014. The following year she married her husband Robert Kirkpatrick.

Kate and her husband received orders to relocate from Northern California to Altus Air Force Base after he finished six months of training in Texas. This was not unusual for them as they both grew up in Air Force families.

She has currently lived in seven different states including Alaska and Mississippi. Kate is a world traveler — she has also lived in Tokyo and visited Turkey and Uganda. Future travel plans hope to add Ireland, Greece and Australia to the list.

She has a passion for writing. Currently, she has completed a novel and hopes to eventually have it published.

Her many hobbies include reading, watching black and white films with her favorite being “Casablanca,” taking in plenty of movie trivia, and listening to various types of music including AC/DC and Garth Brooks.

Kate also has a history of working with horses. She has ridden a mustang in three equestrian endurance rides including the Tevis Cup and competed in a Tough Mudder race.

If asked to pick a quote to represent her philosophy on life, a poignant line from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” would come to mind: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you might miss it.”

Kate can be reached at the Altus Times office by calling 580-482-1221 or by email at kkirkpatrick@civitasmedia.com.

Kirkpatrick http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_katemugRGB.jpg Kirkpatrick