Inmates make first appearances

Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Feb. 2 before Judge Brad Leverett.

Paul John Alcorta, 29, of Altus, was seen by Judge Leverett on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension from November 2015. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. A cash bond of $1000 has been set for Alcorta.

John Daniel Allen, 40, of Oklahoma City, made his appearance on charges from March 2006. Allen will be released from custody after $100 in court costs have been paid, four days have been served with a credit of $25 a day toward costs, or a combination of the two has met the total amount.

Keilani Gomes, 18, of Altus, was charged with assault and battery by force likely to produce death. Gomes is scheduled to be in court March 14 at 9 a.m. with a bond of $150,000.

Terrence Jefferson, 46, of Altus, made his appearance on a charge of driving with a cancelled, suspended, or revoked license. Jefferson will be released from custody after $30 in court costs have been paid.

Mikal Lewis, 24, of Vernon, Texas, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis agreed to waive his right to a trial and to pay $100 in fines, court costs, and to serve six days in custody with six days credit.

Deidre Pease, 24, of Altus, made her appearance on charges from September 2011. Judge Leverett issued Pease an Own Recognizance or OR bond. A court date for Pease has been scheduled for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. with Judge Clark Huey.

Jose Suarez, 37, of Altus, was charged with driving with a suspended, cancelled, or revoked license, failure to pay state taxes, failure to carry valid insurance verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. with a $1500 cash bond.

First appearances are the first time defendants meet with a judge to discuss their case. This gives each defendant the opportunity to ask questions about his or her bond, court date, or the charge or charges and to receive information concerning a court appointed lawyer if one is necessary. First appearances are open to family and friends of the defendants who wish to stay informed about these matters as well.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.