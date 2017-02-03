Filmmakers return to roots

The slogan for Altus is “A City with a Future to Share,” and for two up and coming film makers, the early influence of the community has provided a bright future which they plan to share with cinema and television fans around the world.

Alex and Todd Greenlee graduated from Altus High School in 2010, and their interest in storytelling and movies played a large role in their lives.

“We grew up watching classic films from people like Charlie Chaplin and Alfred Hitchcock,” Todd said. “We have been making movies seriously since we were 14.”

They credit their defining moment to their participation in the annual Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute held at Quartz Mountain. There they were exposed to the knowledge of professional filmmakers and given the opportunity to hone their craft under that leadership.

From there the brothers went on to Norman to graduate in 2013 from the University of Oklahoma in Film and Media Studies. Since then, the Greenlee brothers have had the opportunity to work in their field in various parts of the U.S.

For the last three years, Todd has been in New Orleans working on movies and television with actors like Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Keegan-Michael Kay, Jordan Peele, Bryan Cranston, and Will Smith and on productions such as “Get Hard,” “Trumbo,” “When the Bough Breaks,” “Keanu,” “One Mississippi,” and “Roots.”

On the other side of the country, Alex spent those three years living in Los Angeles working as a production assistant on movies and television including “Lucky Dog,” “Amazing Race,” “Weird Loners,” “Mascots,” and “Sandy Wexler.”

Todd has since moved to Los Angeles to work with Alex as a production assistant. Todd’s current project is a new Netflix movie starring Will Smith called, “Bright,” and Alex is currently working on the TBS television show “Angie Tribeca.”

While they work on big budget movie and television shows, the brothers also make their own short films.

“Several of our shorts have played at the Deadcenter Film Festival and the Trail Dance Film Festival in Oklahoma,” Todd said.

Both festivals are held annually in Oklahoma City and bring in filmmakers from around the world to showcase their artistry.

But the filmmaking world hasn’t heard the last of the Greenlee brothers. Short films have paved the way for the development of their first feature film which the brothers plan to film in the foothills of the Ozark Mountain Range at Grand Lake in March.

The thriller titled “Home With a View of the Monster” will be shot over a period of three weeks and is about a couple who investigate the disappearance of a tenant in their lakeside estate.

“This chilling story is a cautionary tale about how (through the modern day social media landscape) not everything is as it appears on the surface,” Alex said.

They are accepting donations of any amount to help fund the project with perks such as film credits, copies of the film and signed scripts for donors. The brothers hope to widely distribute the feature film in as many venues as possible including film festivals and through streaming services.

“We have always loved storytelling, so filmmaking just came naturally,” Todd said. “It is truly a collaborative art form where so many different people and elements come together to form one really cool and special thing.”

For more information about their newest film or to make a donation, go online to their IndieGoGo page at http://bit.ly/2jCoaTZ or contact Alex or Todd Greenlee at info@homefrontpictures.com.

Alex and Todd Greenlee on set of their short film, “Your Safe Place.” http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Greenlee.jpg Alex and Todd Greenlee on set of their short film, “Your Safe Place.” Courtesy photo

Film set to shoot in Oklahoma

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

