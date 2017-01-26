Vehicle strikes convenience store

Altus police investigated an accident with injury Tuesday morning at the EZ GO convenience store, 2516 E. Broadway St. in Altus.

Police responded about 10:15 a.m. after a report of a vehicle striking the building.

According to police, the investigation showed that a 2002 Dodge pickup, driven by Roberta Bruce, entered the parking lot and struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps. Her vehicle then continued and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup, which was parked in front of the store. After striking that vehicle, the Bruce vehicle traveled over the curb and eventually struck the building. Bruce told police that the accelerator malfunctioned and she was unable to stop her vehicle.

Three people were injured in the accident, including a store employee who received minor injuries from the impact and was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by Emergency Medical Service personnel.

Also injured was a passenger in the Bruce vehicle, Barbara Wright, who was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel with minor injuries and an occupant in the parked 2015 Ford pickup, Charles Thompson. Thompson was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.