Board members recognized

This month, Blair Public Schools Superintendent Jimmy Smith gave special honor to the men and women serving the school system on the school board.

January is School Board Recognition Month, and a chance for schools throughout Oklahoma to honor the more than 2,700 elected school board members who serve their communities as advocates for education.

“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” Smith said. “We’re proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

Like any other position of honor, it comes at a price. In the Blair school district, board members are asked to develop policies and bear the burden of making tough decisions concerning complex educational and social issues that have an impact on the entire community. With their title, board members must carry the responsibility of a $2.3 million budget, 294 students, 37 employees and four buildings, all of which require careful consideration in order to flourish.

“School board members make critical decisions that affect Oklahoma children and oversee billions in educational expenditures,” Smith said.

Joe Poulin serves as the president of the school board and has served the school district for 10 years. Sabor Downing serves as vice-president and has been a member for the last three years. Misti Fraser, board clerk, has also been a member for the last three years. Steven Davis has served the school district for six years, and Justyn Pennington has been with the board for a year.

“They preserve the core of our democracy—public education,” Smith said. “On behalf of the Blair School Administration, teachers, staff and students, we would like to say thank you to these board members for their service and support.”

Blair Public Schools is one of six school districts in Jackson County. Altus, Eldorado, Duke, Olustee, and Navajo public schools each have their own school board made up of elected members from their respective communities.

