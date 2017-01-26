Altus AFB instructor pilots fly downrange

The crew was tasked with delivering necessary equipment to support building partner capacity in Afghanistan.

“The mission we launched was to support U.S. Transportation Command in ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Mazzei, 58th Airlift Squadron director of operations. “Our formal training unit consists of experienced pilots and loadmasters who have previous operational experience.”

This type of overseas operation does not occur often at Altus Air Force Base. The last time an operation like this happened was October 2014 in Liberia to assist with the Ebola virus crisis.

Altus Air Force Base personnel delivering the cargo also benefits the instructors on this mission refreshing the crew on operational procedures.

“This is an opportunity for agencies to exercise their operational capabilities and gives experience to the instructors to train future C-17 crew members,” said Air Force Maj. Will McDougall, 58th Airlift Squadron C-17 instructor pilot.

It was a team effort for McDougall and the 58th Airlift Squadron crew to actively plan this mission, validating Altus’ operation capability.

“McDougall worked closely with Air Mobility Command’s Tanker Airlift Control Center as well as wing leadership, maintenance and life support to assemble a highly qualified crew to conduct this mission,” Mazzei said. “We hope it is a testament to the importance we place on staying up-to-date on ongoing operations and our desire to contribute to the mission.”

The operation was a six-day event that led the crew from Altus Air Force Base through Dover Air Force Base, Ramstein Air Base and finally Qatar Air Base. This mission could not be accomplished without the combined efforts of multiple departments.

“This was definitely a team Altus effort,” Mazzei said. “Our crew couldn’t have launched without the excellent support from maintenance, aircrew flight equipment, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, crew communications and many other organizations around the installation. This is a great way for all of us to practice generating sorties to support off-station contingency missions.”

While the holidays are a busy time, this mission showcases the capability of the 97th Air Mobility Wing to provide airlift support to the warfighter.

From left, Air Force Staff Sgt. Valerie Stephens, Staff Sgt. Josh Jackson, Tech. Sgt. Justin Wright, Maj. Will McDougall, Maj. Jon Pollock, Maj. Joe Caldwell, and Capt. Christ Huckins. U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III instructor pilots and loadmasters gather before leaving to deliver cargo for building partner capacity in Afghanistan, Dec. 28, at Altus Air Force Base. The base assisted the Air Mobility Command during the holiday season while giving the unique opportunity for instructors to refresh their operational experience in order to train future C-17 crew members. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FlyRGB.jpg From left, Air Force Staff Sgt. Valerie Stephens, Staff Sgt. Josh Jackson, Tech. Sgt. Justin Wright, Maj. Will McDougall, Maj. Jon Pollock, Maj. Joe Caldwell, and Capt. Christ Huckins. U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III instructor pilots and loadmasters gather before leaving to deliver cargo for building partner capacity in Afghanistan, Dec. 28, at Altus Air Force Base. The base assisted the Air Mobility Command during the holiday season while giving the unique opportunity for instructors to refresh their operational experience in order to train future C-17 crew members. Cody Dowell | 97th Air Mobility Wing

Local pilots take off for Afghanistan in mission

By Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

Reach Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell at 580-481-7700.

