Police log for Jan. 25-26

Incidents

Wednesday

12:22 a.m., Check building security, Horizon Drive

1:13 a.m., Intoxicated person, 900 block of Walnut Street

1:14 a.m., Check building security, 1300 E. Tamarack Road

1:28 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 808 1/2 W. Sutherland St.

3:31 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1404 N. Hudson St.

4:14 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

5:54 a.m., Ambulance service, 700 W. Martha St.

6:05 a.m., Animal dead, Veterans Drive

7:38 a.m., Animal dead, 400 E. Liveoak St.

7:54 a.m., Citizen assist, 406 N. Willard St.

8:03 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road

9:13 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

9:20 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 block of East Liveoak Street

10:05 a.m., Traffic stop, 1400 block of North Lee Street

10:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of North Main Street

10:12 a.m., Walk through, 509 S. Main St.

10:23 a.m., Burglary, 205 Horizon Drive

10:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 N. Park Lane

10:42 a.m., Traffic stop, 1600 N. Park Lane

10:56 a.m., Traffic stop, Andy Street

11:00 a.m., Traffic stop, 800 W. Broadway St.

11:01 a.m., Fire, 3200 N. Main St.

11:08 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Cameron Drive

11:16 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 143 Sumner St.

12:17 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

2:09 p.m., Ambulance service, 314 N. Market St., Eldorado

2:11 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 720 N. Main St.

2:54 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

4:37 p.m., Warrants, 410 W. Liveoak St.

4:47 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 600 E. Broadway St.

5:06 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

5:08 p.m., Check suspicious subject, Sheryl Lane

7:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of North Hudson Street

7:55 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2316 N. Main St.

8:46 p.m., Ambulance service, 20393 E. CR 159

11:12 p.m., Ambulance service, 1313 E. Willow St.

11:15 p.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

Thursday

1:00 a.m., Walk through, Kiwanis Park

2:04 a.m., False and bogus, 509 S. Main St.

2:32 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

3:38 a.m., Ambulance service, 1313 Willow St.

3:59 a.m., Disturbance, Willard Street

Arrests

Wednesday

Garret Todd Jennings, 33, Contempt of court

Melinda Frances Martinez, 34, Contempt of court

Rocky Guadalupe Juan Martinez, 25, Failure to appear or pay: knowingly receives stolen property

Kenneth Dewayne Prentice, 24, Petit larceny

Cassandra Pearl Stern, 31, Contempt of court

Jeffery Jim Taft, 45, Recommitment: driving under the influence

Koretta Townsend, 22, Failure to appear or pay: driving under suspension; released