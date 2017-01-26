Police log for Jan. 25-26

Incidents
Wednesday
12:22 a.m., Check building security, Horizon Drive
1:13 a.m., Intoxicated person, 900 block of Walnut Street
1:14 a.m., Check building security, 1300 E. Tamarack Road
1:28 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 808 1/2 W. Sutherland St.
3:31 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1404 N. Hudson St.
4:14 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.
5:54 a.m., Ambulance service, 700 W. Martha St.
6:05 a.m., Animal dead, Veterans Drive
7:38 a.m., Animal dead, 400 E. Liveoak St.
7:54 a.m., Citizen assist, 406 N. Willard St.
8:03 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road
9:13 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
9:20 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 block of East Liveoak Street
10:05 a.m., Traffic stop, 1400 block of North Lee Street
10:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of North Main Street
10:12 a.m., Walk through, 509 S. Main St.
10:23 a.m., Burglary, 205 Horizon Drive
10:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 N. Park Lane
10:42 a.m., Traffic stop, 1600 N. Park Lane
10:56 a.m., Traffic stop, Andy Street
11:00 a.m., Traffic stop, 800 W. Broadway St.
11:01 a.m., Fire, 3200 N. Main St.
11:08 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Cameron Drive
11:16 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 143 Sumner St.
12:17 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.
2:09 p.m., Ambulance service, 314 N. Market St., Eldorado
2:11 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 720 N. Main St.
2:54 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.
4:37 p.m., Warrants, 410 W. Liveoak St.
4:47 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 600 E. Broadway St.
5:06 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
5:08 p.m., Check suspicious subject, Sheryl Lane
7:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of North Hudson Street
7:55 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2316 N. Main St.
8:46 p.m., Ambulance service, 20393 E. CR 159
11:12 p.m., Ambulance service, 1313 E. Willow St.
11:15 p.m., Walk through, Altus City Park
Thursday
1:00 a.m., Walk through, Kiwanis Park
2:04 a.m., False and bogus, 509 S. Main St.
2:32 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.
3:38 a.m., Ambulance service, 1313 Willow St.
3:59 a.m., Disturbance, Willard Street
Arrests
Wednesday
Garret Todd Jennings, 33, Contempt of court
Melinda Frances Martinez, 34, Contempt of court
Rocky Guadalupe Juan Martinez, 25, Failure to appear or pay: knowingly receives stolen property
Kenneth Dewayne Prentice, 24, Petit larceny
Cassandra Pearl Stern, 31, Contempt of court
Jeffery Jim Taft, 45, Recommitment: driving under the influence
Koretta Townsend, 22, Failure to appear or pay: driving under suspension; released