Lil Red plans ahead for students’ future

Joanne Roberts has been bringing her professional clown skills to the children and children-at-heart in Altus as Lil Red the Clown for the last 15 years. Trained by Ringling Brothers in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, Roberts has been a professional clown for 26 years.

Her bright red hats, brightly painted face and jovial presence at children’s birthday parties has made her famous in Altus as an entertainer, but her desire to be involved in the lives of the children does not stop when they outgrow balloon animals, oversized shoes and wacky jokes.

She understands the importance of higher education for all children.

Nationally, 20.2 million students enrolled in colleges and universities in the Fall of 2014 and the average price for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board were estimated to be $16,188 at public institutions, $41,970 at private nonprofit institutions and $23,372 at private for-profit institutions, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

While a student may desire to attend college, the financial responsibility may be too heavy a burden to bear and that is what Roberts hopes to alleviate through the Joanne Roberts Scholarship Endowment.

Roberts has established the endowment with the Western Oklahoma State College Foundation Inc. To make sure the endowment reaches the funding goal established by the foundation, Roberts has given the initial gift and will continue to donate annually with the intent to provide funding for scholarships on an annual basis until the endowment is fully funded, according to the foundation.

In order to ensure the endowment continues to be funded for WOSC students, Roberts has created a bequest to fully fund the Joanne Roberts Scholarship Endowment at the time of her passing.

Annual scholarships will be awarded in her name to deserving students in their chosen academic area of study, whether that is in the applied sciences, arts, mathematics, business, applied technology, criminal justice or any of the other degree programs offered at WOSC.

“It’s a general scholarship that anyone can apply for,” Debbie Valerio secretary of the development and alumni office at Western said. “And students can apply as early as the fall 2017 semester.”

For Roberts, it isn’t about which career Altus’ students choose, but that they have the opportunity to pursue a field of study they believe will help them succeed as productive and happy members of the community.

“Don’t act your age,” Roberts said. “Just do what you think is right and accept living life to your fullest.”

Roberts and other members of the Pioneer Heritage Society established a legacy for future generations through wills, trusts and other designated estate funds.

For more information, contact Larry Duffy at 580-477-7706.

Clown plans for serious future

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

