WOSC influence lasts lifetime

In the halls of Western Oklahoma State College, the history of the college and the students who have attended is displayed in the form of flourishing trees engraved with the names of lifetime alumni members. These former students have graduated or attended the college and chosen to become a part of the school’s future.

Debbie Valerio, secretary at the development and alumni office, has recently joined her fellow Pioneers as a lifetime alumna.

Valerio moved to Altus when her husband was stationed at Altus Air Force Base in 2007. While living in Altus, Valerio was given the the responsibility of overseeing the scholarship program for the spouses’ club.

She helped military family members find and apply for scholarships to continue their education, and after seeing that it was possible for others, she decided to pursue her own degree.

“I loved my psychology and public speaking classes because I learned so much from my professors,” Valerio said.

Valerio graduated in 2011 as a nontraditional student, a common occurrence at WOSC. She received an associate degree in business management, and is currently working on a second degree in management.

After graduating, Valerio and her family moved on from Altus. But her desire to learn followed her. She attended the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

“I felt prepared for the challenges of a bigger university,” Valerio said.

But her time with WOSC was not over. Valerio and her husband chose to move back to Altus in 2014 after retirement. Going back to college was a natural choice for Valerio.

“Giving back to my college is the right thing to do,” Valerio said.

In addition to working as a secretary, Valerio oversees the Wesley Foundation, the Methodist student ministry on campus, an organization that she attended as a student that has grown since she attended from about eight students a week to an average of 40 students per week.

The names of more than 200 alumni are engraved on the leaves of the Lifetime Trees, each one representative of the influence Altus’ community college has on the students who pass through its doors.

From left, Debbie Valerio and Whitney Graham add another leaf to WOSC’s Lifetime Tree. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DebbieRGB.jpg From left, Debbie Valerio and Whitney Graham add another leaf to WOSC’s Lifetime Tree. Courtesy photo

Pioneer becomes lifetime alumna