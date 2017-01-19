Police log for Jan. 17-18

Incidents

Tuesday

12:09 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

12:41 a.m., Check building security, 1207 N. Jackson St.

12:50 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

1:08 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West Sutherland Street

1:32 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

2:29 a.m., Intoxicated person, 619 N. Main St.

3:16 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 2102 N. Park Lane

4:10 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

7:18 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road

7:25 a.m., Traffic control, 1221 N. Howse St.

7:31 a.m., Traffic stop, Bulldog Lane

7:31 a.m., Traffic control, 1601 S. Park Lane

7:32 a.m., Traffic control, 1200 Glenda St.

7:33 a.m., Traffic control, 1800 Sunset Drive

7:59 a.m., Accident with no injuries, Howse and A streets

8:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 S. Park Lane

8:55 a.m., Accident with injuries, 1132 N. Main St.

9:00 a.m., Animal stray dog, East Broadway Street

9:05 a.m., Walk through, 421 N. Main St.

9:21 a.m., Walk through, 1100 N. Forrest St.

9:30 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 201 Horizon Drive

9:31 a.m., Stolen property, 2101 N. Park Lane

10:17 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of Springfield Street

10:57 a.m., Ambulance service, Cole Heights Park

11:47 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

12:13 p.m., Traffic stop, 1100 N. Park Lane

12:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Navajoe Street

12:28 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1100 Asalee St.

2:41 p.m., Ambulance service, 800 N. Main St.

2:42 p.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

2:58 p.m., Burglary, 1709 Oklahoma Drive

3:51 p.m., Burglary, 1610 Debbie St.

4:38 p.m., Traffic hazard, Navajoe and Broadway streets

4:40 p.m., Ambulance service, U.S. 62

5:08 p.m., Ambulance service, 712 W. Russ St.

5:35 p.m., Ambulance service, 1333 N. Thomas

5:44 p.m., Check suspicious subject, North Main Street

5:46 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 921 N. Thomas St.

5:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Liveoak Street

6:14 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 1333 N. Thomas St.

6:28 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 W. Broadway St.

6:36 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West Bradford Street

6:42 p.m., Traffic stop, 2600 block of Cedar Creek Drive

7:03 p.m., Harassment, 608 W. Elm St.

7:29 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Broadway Street

8:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 2600 block of Cedar Creek Drive

11:07 p.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

11:16 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 N. Main St.

11:22 p.m., Check welfare, Falcon Road

Wednesday

1:21 a.m., Motorist assist, 100 block of West D Street

2:01 a.m., Transfer, 509 S. Main St.

2:11 a.m., Official visitor, 100 N. Forrest St.

3:34 a.m., Transfer, 509 S. Main St.

Arrests

Tuesday

Ampard Gonzales-DeJesus, 33, Creates or possesses fake identification; released

Amanda Lopez, 26, Driving with a suspended or revoked license; released

Bobby Gene Payne, 33, Resisting an officer

Jesus Ramirez Jr., 23, Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance; released