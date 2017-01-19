Police log for Jan. 17-18

Incidents
Tuesday
12:09 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.
12:41 a.m., Check building security, 1207 N. Jackson St.
12:50 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
1:08 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West Sutherland Street
1:32 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park
2:29 a.m., Intoxicated person, 619 N. Main St.
3:16 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 2102 N. Park Lane
4:10 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
7:18 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road
7:25 a.m., Traffic control, 1221 N. Howse St.
7:31 a.m., Traffic stop, Bulldog Lane
7:31 a.m., Traffic control, 1601 S. Park Lane
7:32 a.m., Traffic control, 1200 Glenda St.
7:33 a.m., Traffic control, 1800 Sunset Drive
7:59 a.m., Accident with no injuries, Howse and A streets
8:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 S. Park Lane
8:55 a.m., Accident with injuries, 1132 N. Main St.
9:00 a.m., Animal stray dog, East Broadway Street
9:05 a.m., Walk through, 421 N. Main St.
9:21 a.m., Walk through, 1100 N. Forrest St.
9:30 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 201 Horizon Drive
9:31 a.m., Stolen property, 2101 N. Park Lane
10:17 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of Springfield Street
10:57 a.m., Ambulance service, Cole Heights Park
11:47 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
12:13 p.m., Traffic stop, 1100 N. Park Lane
12:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Navajoe Street
12:28 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1100 Asalee St.
2:41 p.m., Ambulance service, 800 N. Main St.
2:42 p.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.
2:58 p.m., Burglary, 1709 Oklahoma Drive
3:51 p.m., Burglary, 1610 Debbie St.
4:38 p.m., Traffic hazard, Navajoe and Broadway streets
4:40 p.m., Ambulance service, U.S. 62
5:08 p.m., Ambulance service, 712 W. Russ St.
5:35 p.m., Ambulance service, 1333 N. Thomas
5:44 p.m., Check suspicious subject, North Main Street
5:46 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 921 N. Thomas St.
5:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Liveoak Street
6:14 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 1333 N. Thomas St.
6:28 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 W. Broadway St.
6:36 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West Bradford Street
6:42 p.m., Traffic stop, 2600 block of Cedar Creek Drive
7:03 p.m., Harassment, 608 W. Elm St.
7:29 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Broadway Street
8:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 2600 block of Cedar Creek Drive
11:07 p.m., Walk through, Altus City Park
11:16 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 N. Main St.
11:22 p.m., Check welfare, Falcon Road
Wednesday
1:21 a.m., Motorist assist, 100 block of West D Street
2:01 a.m., Transfer, 509 S. Main St.
2:11 a.m., Official visitor, 100 N. Forrest St.
3:34 a.m., Transfer, 509 S. Main St.
Arrests
Tuesday
Ampard Gonzales-DeJesus, 33, Creates or possesses fake identification; released
Amanda Lopez, 26, Driving with a suspended or revoked license; released
Bobby Gene Payne, 33, Resisting an officer
Jesus Ramirez Jr., 23, Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance; released